Mouzouris to combine Super2, Carrera Cup

Angelo Mouzouris will race in both Super2 and Carrera Cup this season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
After two seasons of driving for Triple Eight in the second Supercars team, as well as working for the team at its Brisbane base, Mouzouris has made an off-season switch to the Nissan-shod MW Motorsport squad.

His Super2 programme will be combined with a first appearance in Carrera Cup, where he'll drive for Sonic Motorsport, the team that helped him win the Australian Formula Ford title in 2019.

That will mean double duties in Townsville, at Sandown and on the Bathurst 1000 weekend.

“It’s great to lock in my racing for 2022," he said.

"I'm back in Melbourne this year and driving in two completely different categories is really cool and going to be a new challenge for me.

“With only a six-round season, you don’t get many laps in the Supercar, so it’s going to be good to be in a race car more often."

“And I’ll be racing on tracks that I haven’t done before, like the first round at Albert Park in the Porsche, so that is a huge positive."

“There will be some rounds where I’ll only have one car to race, and then there'll be some events where I’ll have both, which I'm really looking forward to. I tested both of them recently and got into a groove pretty quick.

"There will be some extra prep work to be done of course, but I want to demonstrate my flexibility and ability to adapt in two very different race cars.

“I’ve raced against Matthew White’s team in the past and I know them to be really professional and results driven. I felt comfortable very quickly with the team and the car. I'm confident that we can get up to speed quickly for Round 1 [of Super2].

“The Porsche is quite different to what I’ve raced in the past. It has a lot more rear grip and a has different driving style, but they are a really fun car to drive, and for sure, the Sonic team and Mick [Ritter] will sort me out in readiness for Albert Park.

"It's also great to link back up with the team at Sonic. They played such an instrumental role in my development in Formula Ford, and there's so much of what I can do in a race car that I can credit to them. Its record with drivers speak for themselves – in any category that they race in – so I'm hoping to continue that on with them in Carrera Cup this year."

“I’m really looking forward to 2022. It’s going to be a busy year.”

The 2022 Super2 season kicks off at the Sydney SuperNight on March 4-6, while the Porsche season starts at Albert Park on April 7-10.

