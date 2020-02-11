Mostert's first Walkinshaw Holden Supercar unveiled

Walkinshaw Andretti United, which lured Mostert across the brand divide at the end of last season, has peeled the covers off an Appliances Online-backed #25 entry.

The online appliance retailer has signed on for a first full-season as a major WAU backer, after stepping in to replace Mega Fuels from the Bathurst 1000 onwards last year.

The 2020 version of the livery includes significant use of light and dark blue down the side of the the car, as well as dark blue detail on the bonnet and front lip.

As previously announced Mobil 1 will also continue its long association with the team as a co-naming rights sponsor, while there is also prominent branding from Truck Assist, which will provide the major backing for Lee Holdsworth's Tickford entry.

“It’s fantastic to welcome back Appliances Online for 2020, and to have the Mobil 1™ Appliances Online Racing No. 25 revealed to the public!”

“We can’t thank [Appliances Online founder] John Winning and the entire Winning Group enough for their show of support after a great few months together at the end of 2019," said WAU director Ryan Walkinshaw.

"It’s great to once again connect with a family business, sharing the same ethos as we do here, as well as Michael [Andretti] and Zak [Brown] internationally.

“We hope to give them the same legendary service, on and off the track, that they offer their customers Australia wide.

“To head into 2020 with the continued support of our fantastic partner group, while welcoming four new partners in Middy’s, Truck Assist, NAPA Auto Parts and Jetpilot Workwear is a sign of the direction we are headed.

"I can’t wait to get the season underway.”

Mostert will get his first taste of his brand new WAU Holden chassis during a 60-kilometre shakedown at Phillip Island tomorrow.

His first proper hit-out will then be the pre-season test at The Bend next Tuesday.

The team's second entry, to be piloted by Super2 champion Bryce Fullwood, will be unveiled in the coming days.