Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
20 Feb
-
23 Feb
Practice 1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hampton Downs
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
15 May
-
17 May
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
219 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
261 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
282 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
296 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Mostert's first Walkinshaw Holden Supercar unveiled

shares
comments
Slider
List

Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden

Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden
1/3

Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United

Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden

Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden
2/3

Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United

Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden

Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden
3/3

Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United

By:
Feb 11, 2020, 7:00 AM

This is the first Holden Commodore that former Ford star Chaz Mostert will race in Supercars.

Walkinshaw Andretti United, which lured Mostert across the brand divide at the end of last season, has peeled the covers off an Appliances Online-backed #25 entry.

The online appliance retailer has signed on for a first full-season as a major WAU backer, after stepping in to replace Mega Fuels from the Bathurst 1000 onwards last year.

The 2020 version of the livery includes significant use of light and dark blue down the side of the the car, as well as dark blue detail on the bonnet and front lip.

As previously announced Mobil 1 will also continue its long association with the team as a co-naming rights sponsor, while there is also prominent branding from Truck Assist, which will provide the major backing for Lee Holdsworth's Tickford entry.

“It’s fantastic to welcome back Appliances Online for 2020, and to have the Mobil 1™ Appliances Online Racing No. 25 revealed to the public!”

“We can’t thank [Appliances Online founder] John Winning and the entire Winning Group enough for their show of support after a great few months together at the end of 2019," said WAU director Ryan Walkinshaw.

"It’s great to once again connect with a family business, sharing the same ethos as we do here, as well as Michael [Andretti] and Zak [Brown] internationally.

“We hope to give them the same legendary service, on and off the track, that they offer their customers Australia wide.

“To head into 2020 with the continued support of our fantastic partner group, while welcoming four new partners in Middy’s, Truck Assist, NAPA Auto Parts and Jetpilot Workwear is a sign of the direction we are headed.

"I can’t wait to get the season underway.”

All the latest from the Supercars launch season:

Mostert will get his first taste of his brand new WAU Holden chassis during a 60-kilometre shakedown at Phillip Island tomorrow.

His first proper hit-out will then be the pre-season test at The Bend next Tuesday.

The team's second entry, to be piloted by Super2 champion Bryce Fullwood, will be unveiled in the coming days.

Next article
Monster Mustang breaks cover

Previous article

Monster Mustang breaks cover

Next article

Team 18 brings new sponsor DeWalt to Supercars

Team 18 brings new sponsor DeWalt to Supercars
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Chaz Mostert
Teams Walkinshaw Andretti United
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Adelaide

Adelaide

20 Feb - 23 Feb
Practice 1 Starts in
8 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Wed 19 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
21:25
15:55
Practice 2
Thu 20 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
19:35
14:05
Practice 3
Thu 20 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
23:30
18:00
Qualifying 1
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
17:25
11:55
Shootout
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
18:00
12:30
Race 1
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
21:50
16:20
Qualifying 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
17:20
11:50
Shootout 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
17:55
12:25
Race 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
20:50
15:20
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

The dramatic shift Honda needs for F1 2020

2
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Button's GT team switches from Honda to McLaren machinery

3
TCR Australia

Second Peugeot added for TCR Melbourne opener

3h
4
IndyCar

Andretti heading back to driving school to boost prospects

5
Super GT

Super GT entry "very appealing, exciting" for R-Motorsport

Latest videos

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Latest news

Team 18 brings new sponsor DeWalt to Supercars
VASC

Team 18 brings new sponsor DeWalt to Supercars

Mostert's first Walkinshaw Holden Supercar unveiled
VASC

Mostert's first Walkinshaw Holden Supercar unveiled

Monster Mustang breaks cover
VASC

Monster Mustang breaks cover

Winterbottom wants more consistency in 2020
VASC

Winterbottom wants more consistency in 2020

New backer for Jacobson Holden
VASC

New backer for Jacobson Holden

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.