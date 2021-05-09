Tickets Subscribe
Previous / The Bend Supercars: De Pasquale takes first Ford win
Supercars / The Bend Breaking news

Mostert, Waters react to latest Supercars clash

By:

Supercars rivals Chaz Mostert and Cam Waters have described their latest on-track clash.

Mostert, Waters react to latest Supercars clash

The former teammates got together on the first lap of today's first sprint race at The Bend in a clash that put them both out of the race.

It started with Andre Heimgartner running Tim Slade wide at Turn 6, Mostert then pulling to the left to avoid Slade as he bounced off the exit kerb.

That jink to the left came right as Waters was trying to sneak past, resulting in heavy contact to the rear right of his car.

Mostert was left bemused by how the "chaos" played out.

"I didn’t really know I was at the carnival to be honest," he said.

"I thought we were racing Supercars, not dodge ‘em cars.

"It was chaos. Everyone really didn’t care about tearing up gear, they just wanted to push cars off and try and wrestle for positions in the early spot I suppose.

"That’s our racing at the moment.

"I mean I was behind Sladey and obviously Andre jammed it up the inside of him and pushed him off. So I had a car on my right watching him come back on at an angle thinking he was going to shunt into me. As I went left to miss him I found Cam somewhere up the inside as well.

"To be honest, I have no idea what’s going on. There’s cars left , right, and centre. Probably just paid to be on the far inside and I was on the wrong side of the track. It felt terrible."

Read Also:

Waters feels that Mostert overreacted to Slade's re-entry.

“It was a hard one," he said.

"I got beside Chaz and I kind of cleared him. I thought I was all good. Obviously Sladey was coming on and Chaz probably overreacted a little bit and tagged me.

"It’s a little frustrating, it’s always Chaz and I.

"The boys will fix her up and make sure that we’ve got a straight, fast car for the next one and hopefully we can bag some points because this will hurt our points haul a bit.”

It's the latest in a string of clashes between the two drivers that runs back to when they were teammates at Tickford. 

There was contact at Pukekohe and Bathurst in 2019 while they also clashed at Sandown earlier this season.

 

The Bend Supercars: De Pasquale takes first Ford win

Previous article

The Bend Supercars: De Pasquale takes first Ford win
About this article

Series Supercars
Event The Bend
Drivers Chaz Mostert , Cameron Waters
Teams Tickford Racing , Walkinshaw Andretti United
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

