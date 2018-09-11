Sign in
Supercars / Sandown / Breaking news

Mostert to run 2004-inspired livery at Sandown

shares
comments
Mostert to run 2004-inspired livery at Sandown
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
Sep 11, 2018, 9:38 PM

Tickford Racing has unveiled a livery inspired by Steve Ellery's 2004 Ford ahead of this weekend's opening Supercars endurance round at Sandown.

Chaz Mostert and new enduro partner James Moffat will run the old school look on their Supercheap-backed Falcon across the Sandown 500 weekend, a nod to the automotive parts retailer's long history in the sport.

The paintwork is a tribute to the BA Falcon run by Ellery during the 2004 Supercars season, his final year driving for his family-run team and the final year of a sponsorship relationship with Supercheap that started in 2000.

“Obviously it’s retro round so we’ve thrown it back to the past,” said Mostert.

“We dug deep into the Supercheap Auto raw history and we picked out an absolute winner for this weekend’s Sandown 500. I’m pretty excited, I’m pretty close friends with the Ellery family so to go back to his ’04 retro livery looks pretty cool.

"I’m actually pretty jealous of the lines this car carries. I wish we could carry it for the rest of the year, but we’ll see if we can convince the team after the weekend.”

Moffat, who replaces Owen as Mostert's co-driver, added that he's looking forward to getting back in a Supercar, having scaled back to a enduro-only role for the first time since 2010.

“I’m very excited to be teaming up with Chaz,” said the former Nissan and Garry Rogers Motorsport driver.

“Obviously he’s the reigning Enduro Cup champion, so we’ll be looking forward and hoping to achieve something similar.

"Sandown, it’s always the traditional lead-up race to Bathurst, so what’s not to be excited about? I’m keen to get back in the car and have a crack.”

GRM reveals sleek retro looks

Series Supercars
Event Sandown
Drivers James Moffat , Chaz Mostert
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Breaking news

