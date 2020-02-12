Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

Mostert turns first Holden Supercars laps

shares
comments
Mostert turns first Holden Supercars laps
By:
Feb 12, 2020, 5:53 AM

Chaz Mostert has turned his first laps in a Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden Commodore.

The former Ford star, who defected to the Holden squad at the end of last season, sampled his brand new WAU Commodore during a 60-kilometre shakedown at Phillip Island.

He was forced to wait for that first taste of Holden hardware, though, with morning fog delaying track action.

Once up and running Mostert said the shakedown provided a key opportunity to solve some ergonomic issues without eating into crucial testing time at The Bend next week.

"I think to have a brand new chassis and get the shakedown is really beneficial, to try and leapfrog some little problems that you'd [normally] have at the first test," he said.

"It's obviously a different style of car and a completely different built to what I've previously been used to, but it's great to get a taste here today.

"The car just feels different underneath you. Different strengths, different weaknesses. In saying that it was a shakedown. We'll got to The Bend and see how we go.

"By the end of the shakedown I felt like I was getting as much as I can out of the car, and that's good. It does take 60 or 100 kilometres. Don't forget I've been doing all this racing in GT land too, so it's good to get back in a Supercar and have a low-stress day.

"Hopefully we can get into testing and have a productive test day [at The Bend], try some things we want to try, and see how we pop out the other side and head into Adelaide."

David Reynolds was also in action at Phillip Island, shaking down the Erebus Holden chassis he'll debut in Adelaide next week.

Series Supercars
Drivers Chaz Mostert
Teams Walkinshaw Andretti United
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Adelaide

Adelaide

20 Feb - 23 Feb
Practice 1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Wed 19 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
21:25
15:55
Practice 2
Thu 20 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
19:35
14:05
Practice 3
Thu 20 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
23:30
18:00
Qualifying 1
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
17:25
11:55
Shootout
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
18:00
12:30
Race 1
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
21:50
16:20
Qualifying 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
17:20
11:50
Shootout 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
17:55
12:25
Race 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
20:50
15:20
Latest results Standings

