Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Adelaide / Breaking news

How Mostert avoided disqualification from Adelaide Supercars race

shares
comments
How Mostert avoided disqualification from Adelaide Supercars race
By:
46m ago

A 'common sense approach' to pitlane regulations is all that stood between Chaz Mostert and disqualification from last Sunday's Supercars race in Adelaide.

Mostert and Rick Kelly clashed mid-way through Sunday's race as part of a Safety Car scramble in pitlane, the contact leaving Mostert's Mustang parked 90-degrees against the pitwall.

Mostert was swiftly hit with a drive-through penalty for unsafe release, however his punishment could have been much worse.

The Tickford driver used reverse gear to extract his car from its precarious parking spot, which breached rule 11.5.4 from the Supercars operations manual – "use of reverse gear anywhere in the pit lane is strictly prohibited at all times" – and is usually punished by disqualification.

According to the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport, Mostert's use of reverse was investigated by race control at the time, but that mitigating circumstances led to it going unpunished in this specific case.

"CAMS confirms the incident was looked at by race control, but given the specific circumstances Mostert had no other option than to use reverse gear," read a CAMS statement provided to Motorsport.com.

"A common sense approach was taken to the review of the incident."

Escaping disqualification means Mostert was able to bank 60 points after being classified 15th on the Sunday.

He currently sits 10th in the points, 129 behind early leader Scott McLaughlin.

Kelly avoided any penalty for his part in the clash, despite claims from Tickford boss Tim Edwards that the Nissan driver played a role in turning Mostert around following the initial contact.

Mostert yesterday reiterated his own view that it was solely his own fault via a heartfelt plea to stop a wave of negative social media feedback being aimed at Kelly.

 
Next article
Mostert defends 'great bloke' Kelly after pit clash

Previous article

Mostert defends 'great bloke' Kelly after pit clash
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Adelaide
Drivers Rick Kelly , Chaz Mostert
Teams Tickford Racing , Nissan Motorsport (Australia)
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Red zone: trending stories

Tech chief Paddy Lowe takes ‘leave’ from Williams F1 team
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tech chief Paddy Lowe takes ‘leave’ from Williams F1 team

4h ago
Why Renault’s bold F1 engine claims are hard to believe Article
Formula 1

Why Renault’s bold F1 engine claims are hard to believe

NASCAR Champion’s Week to move to Nashville for 2019 Article
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Champion’s Week to move to Nashville for 2019

Latest videos
Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test 02:23
Supercars

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test

Feb 15, 2019
Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island 03:39
Supercars

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island

Feb 14, 2019

News in depth
How Mostert avoided disqualification from Adelaide Supercars race
Supercars

How Mostert avoided disqualification from Adelaide Supercars race

Mostert defends 'great bloke' Kelly after pit clash
Supercars

Mostert defends 'great bloke' Kelly after pit clash

Kart star joins third-tier Supercars series
Supercars

Kart star joins third-tier Supercars series

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.