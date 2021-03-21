Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Race 3 in
00 Hours
:
58 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
08 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
28 May
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
19 Jun
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
09 Jul
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
20 Aug
Next event in
151 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
11 Sep
Next event in
173 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst II
07 Oct
Next event in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
03 Dec
Next event in
256 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins, rivals clash in Race 2
Supercars / Sandown / Breaking news

Mostert feels he "deserved a trophy" from wild second race

By:

Chaz Mostert feels he "deserved a trophy" from a wild second race at Sandown that saw him twice make contact with other cars at Turn 1.

Mostert feels he "deserved a trophy" from wild second race

It was an action-packed affair for the Walkinshaw Andretti United star, who led the early part of the race after out-pacing Shane van Gisbergen and Jamie Whincup on the opening lap.

He lost that lead on a Lap 7 restart, before finding himself in an epic battle for second place with rival Cam Waters across the second stint.

Famous for making contact a number of times while Tickford teammates, the pair were at it again with two laps to go as Mostert tapped Waters into a spin at the first corner.

He slowed to redress the situation, which brought Andre Heimgartner and Jamie Whincup into the battle for third place.

 

Heimgartner initially climbed through to third, only for Mostert to cart him wide at turn one next time around, Whincup passing them both to score the final spot on the podium.

Speaking post-race Mostert said he apologised to Heimgartner as he lost a position, but also felt he'd been blocked into Turn 1.

He added that he felt like he deserved a trophy off the back to two spectacular battles for a spot on the podium across the race.

"[Heimgartner] kind of blocked me into [Turn] 1 as I had a run off the last corner," Mostert told Fox Sports.

"I don't know what he expected me to do, but I never really want someone, by passing them, to lose a position, which he did to Jamie.

"WAU pay me to have cracking moves, have a go and try and get a result, and I fought hard twice today with Cam and Andre.

"I had a ripper race, I probably deserved a trophy. As a team we had a much better car than yesterday. We have one more race, hopefully we can come from further back and get a trophy."

Heimgartner, meanwhile, said he was annoyed to miss out on the podium after being run wide by Mostert.

"I'm pretty disappointed that we finished fifth in that one when we were coming third and the car was pretty speedy," said the Kelly Grove Racing driver.

"It's a podium that got away. I went as deep as I could unto Turn 1 and I knew Chaz, coming up the inside, was going to be pushing it to get around the corner. Unfortunately I just got pushed wide onto the grass and that gave up the spot to Whincup as well.

"Pretty disappointing, but it's not entirely his fault, just one of those racing things. I'm more annoyed that we weren't able to get that trophy.

"It is what it is. There was a little bit of red mist when it happened, I felt like punching him off the track.

"In hindsight I probably could have blocked a bit more but I didn't think he'd go up the inside given it was so dirty and wet. It's just one of those things."

shares
comments
Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins, rivals clash in Race 2

Previous article

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins, rivals clash in Race 2
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Sandown
Drivers Andre Heimgartner , Chaz Mostert , Cameron Waters
Teams Tickford Racing , Walkinshaw Andretti United , Kelly Grove Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel: Pride not important in pink helmet switch

19h
2
NASCAR XFINITY

Gragson, Hemric collide on pit road and then fight post-race

4h
3
MotoGP

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

12h
4
IMSA

Sebring 12H: Bourdais, Duval, Vautier win in JDC-Miller Cadillac

2h
5
Formula 1

Marko hails "sensational" Tsunoda after Bahrain test

14h
Latest news
Mostert feels he "deserved a trophy" from wild second race
SUPC

Mostert feels he "deserved a trophy" from wild second race

13m
Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins, rivals clash in Race 2
SUPC

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins, rivals clash in Race 2

35m
Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen sweeps Sunday poles
SUPC

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen sweeps Sunday poles

4h
'Weird' wheel compromise helped van Gisbergen
SUPC

'Weird' wheel compromise helped van Gisbergen

20h
Contenders react to wild Supercars race
SUPC

Contenders react to wild Supercars race

20h
Latest videos
Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road 02:53
Supercars
Mar 15, 2021

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road

Supershots Bathurst 01:12
Supercars
Mar 5, 2021

Supershots Bathurst

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama 00:59
Supercars
Feb 26, 2021

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle? 04:46
Supercars
Feb 24, 2021

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle?

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport 00:29
Supercars
Jan 27, 2021

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins, rivals clash in Race 2 Sandown
Supercars / Race report

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins, rivals clash in Race 2

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen sweeps Sunday poles Sandown
Supercars / Qualifying report

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen sweeps Sunday poles

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

More from
Andre Heimgartner
Covers come off Heimgartner Mustang
Supercars / Breaking news

Covers come off Heimgartner Mustang

Stranded Supercars drivers free to travel to Australia
Supercars / Breaking news

Stranded Supercars drivers free to travel to Australia

Nervous 72-hour wait for stranded Supercars drivers
Supercars / Breaking news

Nervous 72-hour wait for stranded Supercars drivers

More from
Tickford Racing
Tickford takes action after Bathurst burns
Supercars / Breaking news

Tickford takes action after Bathurst burns

Holdsworth was surprised by exit rumours
Supercars / Breaking news

Holdsworth was surprised by exit rumours

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

Trending Today

Vettel: Pride not important in pink helmet switch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Pride not important in pink helmet switch

Gragson, Hemric collide on pit road and then fight post-race
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Gragson, Hemric collide on pit road and then fight post-race

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

Sebring 12H: Bourdais, Duval, Vautier win in JDC-Miller Cadillac
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Sebring 12H: Bourdais, Duval, Vautier win in JDC-Miller Cadillac

Marko hails "sensational" Tsunoda after Bahrain test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko hails "sensational" Tsunoda after Bahrain test

Jimmie Johnson explains early Sebring 12H crash
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson explains early Sebring 12H crash

Mostert feels he "deserved a trophy" from wild second race
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Mostert feels he "deserved a trophy" from wild second race

One more manufacturer could sign up to WRC's new rules
WRC WRC / Breaking news

One more manufacturer could sign up to WRC's new rules

Latest news

Mostert feels he "deserved a trophy" from wild second race
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Mostert feels he "deserved a trophy" from wild second race

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins, rivals clash in Race 2
SUPC Supercars / Race report

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins, rivals clash in Race 2

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen sweeps Sunday poles
SUPC Supercars / Qualifying report

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen sweeps Sunday poles

'Weird' wheel compromise helped van Gisbergen
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

'Weird' wheel compromise helped van Gisbergen

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.