Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
19 Feb
-
23 Feb
Qualifying 2 in
13 Hours
:
42 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hampton Downs
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
15 May
-
17 May
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
187 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
228 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
250 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
271 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
285 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Adelaide / Breaking news

Team working on Mostert 'blowtorch' burn fix

shares
comments
Team working on Mostert 'blowtorch' burn fix
By:
Feb 22, 2020, 10:17 AM

Walkinshaw Andretti United will run additional ducting to the footwell of its Holdens tomorrow after Chaz Mostert and Bryce Fullwood both suffered with hot pedals during today's race.

Mostert in particular was seen resting his feet in ice after finishing seventh on debut for the team today, while rookie Fullwood was also affected by heat coming through the pedals.

The former described the sensation as being like a "blowtorch".

"It's just a hot firewall, new car, new team, different things," he told the TV broadcast immediately after the race.

"It was probably about Lap 20, it felt like a blowtorch on your foot. I just managed along, [it was] pretty hot in there, but I'll see how it is a bit later when it cools off."

The problem is reasonably common at the Adelaide circuit, particularly in severe weather conditions such as the 2019 event. However comparatively mild conditions today meant it wasn't a widespread issue.

WAU co-team principal Mathew Nilsson put the issue down to the race being both Mostert and Fullwood's first long run in the car, and said fixes were underway for tomorrow.

"There's a couple of things we can tidy up," he said. "It was [Mostert's] first long run in the car. It's a new cockpit a for him, and a new pedal set-up and boots and uniform and all of that.

"It's stuff we can address overnight and give him a bit more comfort. We can put some more fans and give him some more cooling. Nothing has fundamentally changed in the cars, it's just new drivers and how they drive the car.

"We can run fans, we can run more ducting. It's not going to rain, so you can use your screen fans to keep the pedals a bit cooler."

Mostert spent much of the race locked in battle with former Tickford teammates Will Davison and Cam Waters, dropping off that pack in the last of the three stints.

When asked if he thought the burn issue affected Mostert's performance in the latter part of the race, Nilsson said: "It's not optimal, you want them to be able to push all the way to the end.

"I'm sure it was on his mind. He reported with a bit of the race to go that he was going to need the ice bucket, so it was on his mind.

"We need to address it and make sure it's much better for him tomorrow. He pushed on the best he could, but we want him to be fit and healthy throughout the race."

Reflecting on the race as a whole, Nilsson said it was a promising start with an all new driver line-up, even if Fullwood's afternoon was compromised by swiping the wall at Turn 11.

"I think for our first race meeting with both drivers, they're fitting in so well with the team," he said.

"The feedback has been really good, debriefing and all that stuff has been great. It's understanding what they want in the car and being able to give it to them.

"Bryce has stepped up every session, but we tuned it up the wrong way for him in qualifying. We need to learn what he needs to take the next step.

"But I can't fault how everyone is working together."

Next article
Whincup explains retirement delay

Previous article

Whincup explains retirement delay
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Adelaide
Sub-event Race 1
Drivers Chaz Mostert
Teams Walkinshaw Andretti United
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Adelaide

Adelaide

19 Feb - 23 Feb
Qualifying 2 Starts in
13 Hours
:
42 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 20 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
13:25
15:55
Practice 2
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
11:35
14:05
Practice 3
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
15:30
18:00
Qualifying 1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
09:25
11:55
Shootout
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
10:00
12:30
Race 1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
13:50
16:20
Qualifying 2
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
09:20
11:50
Shootout 2
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
09:55
12:25
Race 2
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
12:50
15:20
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

DAS could fall foul of F1's parc ferme regulations

1h
2
Formula 1

Barcelona test verdict: The final word on first week of F1 2020

3
MotoGP

Rossi: Pedrosa, Lorenzo could race in 2021

4
Formula 1

DAS will not be allowed in F1 in 2021

5
Formula 1

Ricciardo says testing feels normal again after 2019 "anomaly"

Latest videos

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Latest news

Team working on Mostert 'blowtorch' burn fix
VASC

Team working on Mostert 'blowtorch' burn fix

Whincup explains retirement delay
VASC

Whincup explains retirement delay

Supercars rookie to do community service for missing photo shoot
VASC

Supercars rookie to do community service for missing photo shoot

Adelaide 500: Whincup beats McLaughlin in opener
VASC

Adelaide 500: Whincup beats McLaughlin in opener

Reynolds almost aborted smokey Shootout lap
VASC

Reynolds almost aborted smokey Shootout lap

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.