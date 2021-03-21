Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news
Supercars / Breaking news

Morris set for Erebus Supercars laps

By:

Nash Morris is set to cut his first laps in a main game Supercar at Sandown today.

Morris set for Erebus Supercars laps

The son of Bathurst 1000 winner Paul Morris has made rapid progress since taking up circuit racing in 2019.

He started out in Hyundai Excels, before sporadic outings in a Toyota 86 and a Super3-spec Ford Falcon Supercar in 202o.

Morris Jr has stepped up his commitment this year with a full Super3 programme, scoring a podium on debut at Bathurst last month.

He also competed in the Trans Am round at Phillip Island last week, taking a seventh, fifth and eighth from the three races, and is set to compete at the Bathurst round next month.

Morris worked with the Erebus Motorsport squad over a breakthrough Sandown weekend that saw Brodie Kostecki score his first Supercars podium.

He has stayed on for today's ride day at the Melbourne circuit, where he'll represent the family-owned Norwell Motorsport complex, an Erebus sponsor.

He's also likely to take the wheel of one of the team's two Holdens to take passengers on rides, marking his first laps in a main game Supercar.



The likeliest outcome is that he'll drive Kostecki's Boost Mobile-backed car, given Morris is also sponsored by the telco.

"He's here on behalf of Norwell and he's a Boost Mobile ambassador," Erebus CEO Barry Ryan.

"He'll probably come for a ride tomorrow and he may even jump in the driver's seat.

"He's another young guy that's up and coming, and forgetting he's Paul's kid, he's actually a really good talent. For a kid to get an opportunity to jump in the passenger seat with Brodie or Will [Brown] is good for their career. He's never actually sat next to a Supercars driver.

"He's driven Supercars now, and we're just trying to give another kid a leg-up."

Erebus has recent form when it comes to promoting young talent, having given a largely-unknown Anton De Pasquale a shot back in 2018.

He's since moved on to Dick Johnson Racing, Erebus now fielding an all-rookie line-up of Kostecki and Brown.

