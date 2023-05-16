Subscribe
Previous / Why WAU prodigy is "the real deal" Next / Klimenko to make rare Supercars appearance
Supercars / Symmons Plains News

More Supercars parity tweaks for Tasmania

Both Supercars V8 engines are set to run updated mapping as the search for parity continues at the Tasmania SuperSprint this weekend.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Motorsport.com understands that Supercars is considering mapping changes for both the Chevrolet and Ford V8 units ahead of the high-speed Symmons Plains circuit this weekend.

The Ford change is expected to be the more major of the two given the suspicion from the Blue Oval that its engine still lacks mid-range torque delivery compared to the Chevrolet.

That could potentially be highly visible at Symmons Plains given its two high-speed, full-throttle sections in and out of the hairpin.

Sources within the Ford camp have suggested that this will be the latest, but unlikely the final, mapping change relating to parity.

It's expected that tweaking will continue into the foreseeable future, and likely until a proposed transient dyno testing programme is complete.

Supercars is known to be investigating the use of a transient dyno based in Melbourne to better understand the nature of the power and torque delivery of the 5.4-litre quad cam Ford compared to the 5.7-litre Chevrolet.

A number of metrics already in play suggest there is parity, or very close to it, between the motors.

The Accumulated Engine Power figure, where horsepower is measured at 200 rpm increments within a specified rev range, is thought to be equal – something that was sufficient to denote parity when both units were five-litre pushrod designs.

Lap times have also favoured an argument of parity, particularly based on figures distributed following the recent Perth SuperSprint.

Those figures, which were supplied to Motorsport.com, suggest that on average lap times the Camaros were 0.009s faster in the first qualifying session, 0.105s faster in the second and 0.091s slower in the third.

Across the three races the margin was 0.112s in Ford's favour in race 1, 0.084s in Ford's favour in race 2 and level in race 3.

While those figures suggest the cars are close in performance, sources on the Ford side argue that they don't take into account factors such as rear tyre wear and raceability.

As well as transient dyno testing Ford is also understood to be calling for torque sensors to be fitted to the race cars – although that is mot expected to happen until mid-season.

It is likely to take those more major parameters being in place for a final resolution that satisfies Ford to be found.

Supercars hits the track at Symmons Plains for the first time this Saturday morning.

shares
comments

Why WAU prodigy is "the real deal"

Klimenko to make rare Supercars appearance
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Coronial inquest leaves serious doubts over Finke

Coronial inquest leaves serious doubts over Finke

Offroad

Coronial inquest leaves serious doubts over Finke Coronial inquest leaves serious doubts over Finke

Klimenko to make rare Supercars appearance

Klimenko to make rare Supercars appearance

Supercars
Symmons Plains

Klimenko to make rare Supercars appearance Klimenko to make rare Supercars appearance

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

IndyCar’s 2024 hybrid system could be “most effective” on ovals

IndyCar’s 2024 hybrid system could be “most effective” on ovals

Indy IndyCar

IndyCar’s 2024 hybrid system could be “most effective” on ovals IndyCar’s 2024 hybrid system could be “most effective” on ovals

Espargaro: Aprilia “has to prove” its Ducati-beating bluster in MotoGP now

Espargaro: Aprilia “has to prove” its Ducati-beating bluster in MotoGP now

MGP MotoGP
French GP

Espargaro: Aprilia “has to prove” its Ducati-beating bluster in MotoGP now Espargaro: Aprilia “has to prove” its Ducati-beating bluster in MotoGP now

Why F1's condensed calendar leaves Imola 2023 return unlikely

Why F1's condensed calendar leaves Imola 2023 return unlikely

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP

Why F1's condensed calendar leaves Imola 2023 return unlikely Why F1's condensed calendar leaves Imola 2023 return unlikely

Peugeot keeping focus on reliability above performance for Le Mans return

Peugeot keeping focus on reliability above performance for Le Mans return

WEC WEC

Peugeot keeping focus on reliability above performance for Le Mans return Peugeot keeping focus on reliability above performance for Le Mans return

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe