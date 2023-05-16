More Supercars parity tweaks for Tasmania

Motorsport.com understands that Supercars is considering mapping changes for both the Chevrolet and Ford V8 units ahead of the high-speed Symmons Plains circuit this weekend.

The Ford change is expected to be the more major of the two given the suspicion from the Blue Oval that its engine still lacks mid-range torque delivery compared to the Chevrolet.

That could potentially be highly visible at Symmons Plains given its two high-speed, full-throttle sections in and out of the hairpin.

Sources within the Ford camp have suggested that this will be the latest, but unlikely the final, mapping change relating to parity.

It's expected that tweaking will continue into the foreseeable future, and likely until a proposed transient dyno testing programme is complete.

Supercars is known to be investigating the use of a transient dyno based in Melbourne to better understand the nature of the power and torque delivery of the 5.4-litre quad cam Ford compared to the 5.7-litre Chevrolet.

A number of metrics already in play suggest there is parity, or very close to it, between the motors.

The Accumulated Engine Power figure, where horsepower is measured at 200 rpm increments within a specified rev range, is thought to be equal – something that was sufficient to denote parity when both units were five-litre pushrod designs.

Lap times have also favoured an argument of parity, particularly based on figures distributed following the recent Perth SuperSprint.

Those figures, which were supplied to Motorsport.com, suggest that on average lap times the Camaros were 0.009s faster in the first qualifying session, 0.105s faster in the second and 0.091s slower in the third.

Across the three races the margin was 0.112s in Ford's favour in race 1, 0.084s in Ford's favour in race 2 and level in race 3.

While those figures suggest the cars are close in performance, sources on the Ford side argue that they don't take into account factors such as rear tyre wear and raceability.

As well as transient dyno testing Ford is also understood to be calling for torque sensors to be fitted to the race cars – although that is mot expected to happen until mid-season.

It is likely to take those more major parameters being in place for a final resolution that satisfies Ford to be found.

Supercars hits the track at Symmons Plains for the first time this Saturday morning.