Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Mostert/Moffat Mustang to run iconic Trans-Am look at Sandown

shares
comments
Mostert/Moffat Mustang to run iconic Trans-Am look at Sandown
By:
Oct 28, 2019, 9:11 PM

Chaz Mostert and James Moffat will pay tribute to Allan Moffat's iconic Trans-Am Mustang at next month's Sandown 500.

The Tickford pair will tackle Supercars' annual retro round in a classic red and black livery, a tip of the hat to the famous Coca-Cola Moffat Mustang that dominated Aussie motorsport back in 1969.

Its 101 wins that season included three at the famous Sandown circuit. 

According to Mostert, carrying such iconic colours at such a historic venue will be made all the more special for being able to share it with Allan's son James. 

“I guess it’s a happy coincidence that we get to race the #55 Mustang in the 55th year of Mustang,” said Mostert. 

"To celebrate retro round with a nod to one of the most iconic Mustangs in history is pretty cool. 

"There’s so many tie-ins with this thing. Obviously Allan is one of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport, and I get to race with James which has been a lot of fun. 

"And the Trans-Am is best-known for winning at Sandown, so I’m pumped to bring it all together at the Sandown 500.”

James Moffat added: “The nod to dad is pretty cool. 

“Obviously I picked up the sport in part thanks to him, and have heard the stories of the Trans-Am, so to adopt its livery for our Supercheap Auto Mustang is pretty sweet. 

"Hopefully it brings us some good fortune and we can take it to the top step of the podium.”

The throwback livery follows the release of a road-going Trans-Am Mustang performance package from Tickford's tuning arm back in August.

Chaz Mostert and James Moffat, Tickford Ford with an old generation Ford Mustang road car

Chaz Mostert and James Moffat, Tickford Ford with an old generation Ford Mustang road car

Photo by: Tickford

Chaz Mostert and James Moffat, Tickford Ford with an old generation Ford Mustang road cars

Chaz Mostert and James Moffat, Tickford Ford with an old generation Ford Mustang road cars

Photo by: Tickford

Next article
Supercars planning combined Super2/Super3 series for 2020

Previous article

Supercars planning combined Super2/Super3 series for 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Surfers Paradise

Surfers Paradise

25 Oct - 27 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Fri 25 Oct
20:15
10:15
Practice 2 Fri 25 Oct
23:45
13:45
Practice 3 Fri 25 Oct
02:45
16:45
Qualifying 1 Fri 25 Oct
19:40
09:40
Shootout 1 Sat 26 Oct
21:30
11:30
Race 1 Sat 26 Oct
01:00
15:00
Qualifying 2 Sat 26 Oct
19:55
09:55
Shootout 2 Sun 27 Oct
21:50
11:50
Race 2 Sun 27 Oct
01:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Super Formula

Kobayashi's team explains bizarre wet tyre strategy

2
Formula 1

Vettel no fan of "shitty" F1 trophies or Mexico's "selfie guy"

3
NASCAR Cup

Logano's tire specialist suspended for Martinsville fight

4
Formula 1

Why investigating Verstappen took so long in Mexico

5
Formula 1

Opinion: Five things we learned from the Mexican GP

58m

Latest videos

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Latest news

Mostert/Moffat Mustang to run iconic Trans-Am look at Sandown
VASC

Mostert/Moffat Mustang to run iconic Trans-Am look at Sandown

Supercars planning combined Super2/Super3 series for 2020
VASC

Supercars planning combined Super2/Super3 series for 2020

Bathurst-winning McLaughlin Mustang won't race again
VASC

Bathurst-winning McLaughlin Mustang won't race again

Walkinshaw could provide Stanaway lifeline
VASC

Walkinshaw could provide Stanaway lifeline

Supercars to investigate balcony debris report
VASC

Supercars to investigate balcony debris report

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
1 Nov
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.