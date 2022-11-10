Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

McLaughlin turned down Supercars Gen3 test

Scott McLaughlin has revealed that he turned down an offer from Supercars to test a Gen3 prototype.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The IndyCar star is currently holidaying in Australia on what is his first trip back to his adopted home since he moved to the United States two years ago.

The trip is also an opportunity to reconnect with the Supercars paddock, something he partially did as a fan during the recent Gold Coast 500.

For the season-ending VALO Adelaide 500 McLaughlin will ramp up his interaction with his former peers and rivals, playing an official role in TV broadcast, as well as being the event's 'fanbassador', which includes signing sessions and appearances.

The one thing McLaughlin won't do before heading back to the States, however, is spend any time behind the wheel of a racing car.

That's despite a revelation that Supercars approached him about testing one of the Gen3 prototypes ahead of the introduction of the new rules next season.

According to McLaughlin he politely declined the offer based on both contractual issues and a lack of genuine desire to drive one of the new cars.

"Not really," said McLaughlin when asked by Motorsport.com if there was any real consideration of a Gen3 test.

"I mean, I was asked to, but contractually it just didn't work. And I didn't really want to."

The contractual issue is likely to be manufacturer-based; McLaughlin's former Supercars employer Dick Johnson Racing is the Ford homologation team, while McLaughlin himself is now tied to Chevrolet through Team Penske.

That means a Gen3 outing would potentially have needed to be with Chevrolet homologation team Triple Eight.

In any case, McLaughlin added that he doesn't feel his feedback would benefit the Gen3 development programme.

"They've got some good drivers driving [the Gen3 prototypes] with heaps of experience," he said.

"I'd be saying similar stuff to what these guys are saying. I'm quite happy just watching it."

The Gen3 prototypes are currently taking part in VCAT aerodynamic testing a Wellcamp Airport in Queensland.

As for cutting laps in any car while back in Australia, McLaughlin said: "I've got the stuff to do it, but I'm not really interested. I just want to enjoy my time hanging out.

"I was at the Gold Coast 500 the other week and I just enjoyed the race. I was a fan and I loved it. I had no inkling... maybe a little bit of itchy feet for qualifying... but I think, ultimately, I'm enjoying the spectacle of it all and seeing a different side of it.

"I haven't spoken about getting in the car and there's not really a want to do that."

McLaughlin last drove a Supercar at the 2020 Bathurst 1000, which was the season finale on a heavily COVID-affected schedule.

He immediately left for the States after that race and has since become a genuine front-runner as part of Team Penske's IndyCar programme.

He now has three IndyCar race wins to his name and was a title-contender this season before ultimately missing out to teammate Will Power.

The past two years McLaughlin has been linked to a Bathurst 1000 co-drive with Dick Johnson Racing, but each time has opted to stay in the States and focus on his IndyCar programme.

