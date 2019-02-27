McLaughlin says NASCAR his "obvious goal"

The reigning Supercars champion opened up on his US ambitions in the recently-released Road to Redemption book, confirming that his sights are set squarely on a future move to NASCAR.

According to the book, McLaughlin would rather make a future move to The States than stay in Supercars and rack up titles like Whincup has, a position strengthened by his personal ties to America through fiancee Karly Paone, who comes from New York.

"I'm asked a lot about America and my NASCAR ambitions," McLaughlin wrote.

"Obviously with an American fiancee it's something that is a serious factor, and Karly would like to move back to be with her family one day.

"But for now I have to keep kicking goals here. I know if I continue to do a good job the spoils will come.

"I have massive respect for what Jamie Whincup has achieved with his seven championships, but I'm not sure I could keep doing what he's doing, year after year.

"If I was able to tick off a championship and a Bathurst win in the next half-dozen years or so I would consider doing something else. If the opportunity came up to try something Stateside I'd jump at it.

"And NASCAR is the obvious goal.

"NASCAR is a dream of mine and Roger Penske and the team know that."

As Motorsport.com exclusively reported last month, the famous American team owner is well-aware of McLaughlin's NASCAR plans – and says winning last year's Supercars title was a step towards making a US move a reality.

The Kiwi had his first taste of NASCAR hardware on the Gold Coast last year, sampling an ex-Joey Logano Fusion in a series of demo runs.

Road to Redemption, currently on sale, is a tell-all insight into McLaughlin's 2018 season, charting the fall-out of his disastrous weekend in Newcastle in 2017 through to his title-winning triumph at the same circuit 12 months later.