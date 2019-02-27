McLaughlin says NASCAR his "obvious goal"
Scott McLaughlin says NASCAR is "the obvious goal" for his career, and that he won't look to match Jamie Whincup's current tally of seven Supercars titles.
The reigning Supercars champion opened up on his US ambitions in the recently-released Road to Redemption book, confirming that his sights are set squarely on a future move to NASCAR.
According to the book, McLaughlin would rather make a future move to The States than stay in Supercars and rack up titles like Whincup has, a position strengthened by his personal ties to America through fiancee Karly Paone, who comes from New York.
"I'm asked a lot about America and my NASCAR ambitions," McLaughlin wrote.
"Obviously with an American fiancee it's something that is a serious factor, and Karly would like to move back to be with her family one day.
"But for now I have to keep kicking goals here. I know if I continue to do a good job the spoils will come.
"I have massive respect for what Jamie Whincup has achieved with his seven championships, but I'm not sure I could keep doing what he's doing, year after year.
"If I was able to tick off a championship and a Bathurst win in the next half-dozen years or so I would consider doing something else. If the opportunity came up to try something Stateside I'd jump at it.
"And NASCAR is the obvious goal.
"NASCAR is a dream of mine and Roger Penske and the team know that."
As Motorsport.com exclusively reported last month, the famous American team owner is well-aware of McLaughlin's NASCAR plans – and says winning last year's Supercars title was a step towards making a US move a reality.
The Kiwi had his first taste of NASCAR hardware on the Gold Coast last year, sampling an ex-Joey Logano Fusion in a series of demo runs.
Road to Redemption, currently on sale, is a tell-all insight into McLaughlin's 2018 season, charting the fall-out of his disastrous weekend in Newcastle in 2017 through to his title-winning triumph at the same circuit 12 months later.
