Auckland Supercars: Davison wins despite late caution Next / Heimgartner rates home podium over victory
Supercars / Pukekohe News

McLaughlin set to return to Supercars paddock

Scott McLaughlin looks set to return to the Supercars paddock for the first time since his IndyCar shift later this year.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
McLaughlin set to return to Supercars paddock
Listen to this article

McLaughlin teased his return by posting a photo of an Access All Areas Supercars hard card on social media today.

Under his name the card reads Supercars Media which suggests he will play a role in the broadcast at some point.

More details on his return are set to be announced on Sunday.

McLaughlin departed Supercars as a three-time champion at the end of the 2020 season to join Team Penske's IndyCar line-up.

He has twice been linked to a return to the Supercars paddock as a Bathurst 1000 co-driver with Dick Johnson Racing but that has never come to fruition.

McLaughlin didn't leave the Aussie series on the best terms, though, after a controversial 2019 season.

The introduction of the dominant Ford Mustang ruffled feathers on the Holden side of the divide, while McLaughlin's Bathurst 1000 win was shrouded in controversy due to both the 'debriss' saga and the fact his pole-winning motor was later found to be illegal.

McLaughlin has quickly adjusted from touring car racing to single seaters. In his debut IndyCar season he scored a second place finish in only his third race in Texas.

This season the Kiwi is among five drivers who could win the IndyCar title at this weekend's Laguna Seca season final after claiming wins at St Petersburg, Mid Ohio and Portland.        

 
