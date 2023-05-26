McLaughlin rules out Chevrolet Bathurst deal
Scott McLaughlin has ruled out a sensational appearance in a Red Bull Camaro at the Bathurst 1000 – at least for now.
The three-time Supercars champion hasn't been seen back in the series since he departed for IndyCar at the end of 2020.
That's despite efforts from his old team Dick Johnson Racing to secure him as a co-driver for the Bathurst 1000 in both 2021 and 2022.
Scheduling has effectively been blamed for McLaughlin's decision to not compete at Bathurst, the Kiwi preferring to focus on his US commitments rather than attempt to dovetail them with a Bathurst campaign.
That is even more of an issue moving forward given the Supercars enduro season has grown to two races with the reinstatement of the Sandown 500.
While it was always thought that a McLaughlin return to Bathurst would come with DJR, that too is a complicated scenario.
That's because of McLaughlin's alignment with Chevrolet through the Penske Indycar programme, which could take appearing in a factory Ford off the table.
The flip side, however, is that it does open the door for McLaughlin to make a sensational Great Race start in a Triple Eight Camaro alongside fierce rival Shane van Gisbergen at some point in the future.
But the door being open may not be enough for McLaughlin to want to talk through it, the driver himself conceding that it is an unlikely scenario – even if he would love to partner van Gisbergen in the Bathurst 1000.
“I highly doubt it; that’s about it,” McLaughlin said when asked by Motorsport.com if he could race a Red Bull Camaro at Bathurst.
“I mean, if there was one person in the Supercars paddock that I’d love to race Bathurst with, it would be Shane. But, you know, I’ve got loyalties to my people that I’ve worked with over there, and a few other things.
"And I’ve done what I wanted to do there. Right now, the want to race Bathurst and Supercars… this is nothing on Supercars, it’s just [that] I’ve moved on. I’m focusing on what I need to do.
“I would love another crack at Bathurst at some point, but I want to make sure it’s the right opportunity and a chance that I could win.
“But it’s not probably in the foreseeable future, and I highly doubt I would probably be with [Triple Eight].”
Van Gisbergen not underestimating NASCAR
Van Gisbergen not underestimating NASCAR Van Gisbergen not underestimating NASCAR
Shane van Gisbergen to make NASCAR Cup debut at Chicago
Shane van Gisbergen to make NASCAR Cup debut at Chicago Shane van Gisbergen to make NASCAR Cup debut at Chicago
Why Erebus lodged an unwinnable protest
Why Erebus lodged an unwinnable protest Why Erebus lodged an unwinnable protest
Fans invited to Triple Eight wildcard launch
Fans invited to Triple Eight wildcard launch Fans invited to Triple Eight wildcard launch
Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test
Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Latest news
Ben Rhodes takes Charlotte Truck win and $50,000 bonus
Ben Rhodes takes Charlotte Truck win and $50,000 bonus Ben Rhodes takes Charlotte Truck win and $50,000 bonus
Jesse Love wins at Charlotte for third straight ARCA victory
Jesse Love wins at Charlotte for third straight ARCA victory Jesse Love wins at Charlotte for third straight ARCA victory
WRC legend Gronholm crashes out of rally return
WRC legend Gronholm crashes out of rally return WRC legend Gronholm crashes out of rally return
Palou ‘doesn’t understand’ VeeKay’s Indy 500 fuel-save obsession
Palou ‘doesn’t understand’ VeeKay’s Indy 500 fuel-save obsession Palou ‘doesn’t understand’ VeeKay’s Indy 500 fuel-save obsession
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.