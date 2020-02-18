Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
20 Feb
-
23 Feb
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hampton Downs
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
15 May
-
17 May
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
254 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
275 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
289 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin forced to re-auction charity helmet

shares
comments
McLaughlin forced to re-auction charity helmet
By:
Feb 18, 2020, 8:00 AM

Scott McLaughlin has put the helmet he sold for charity back up for auction after the original winning bidder pulled out of the sale.

The two-time Supercars champion generously put a 2017 race helmet up for auction at the height of the Australian bushfire crisis, pledging the proceeds for the sale to charity while also offering to match the winning bid.

The helmet, at the time the only one from his stint at DJR Team Penske in his possession, was paired with a race-won suit, the winning bid ending up over $46,000.

The successful bidder has since pulled out of the sale, however, forcing McLaughlin to put the helmet and suit back on the market.

A second auction will now be held over the Adelaide 500 weekend, with the proceeds once again pledged to bushfire relief.

“It has been absolutely devastating to see the bushfires ravage across Australia this summer – the destruction and loss of life has been horrific,” said McLaughlin.

“I felt compelled to help in some way and so I decided to sell my 2017 helmet to raise money for bushfire relief and recovery, with [team boss] Ryan [Story] also kindly donating my race suit to the auction.

“While the outcome from the original auction was disappointing, I am putting the items up for sale again with the hope of raising a significant amount of money to aid those impacted by the fires and in desperate need of help.”

The auction is now live and will end at 6pm AEDT on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO BID

Related video

Next article
Davison tops Supercars pre-season test

Previous article

Davison tops Supercars pre-season test
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Scott McLaughlin
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Adelaide

Adelaide

20 Feb - 23 Feb
Practice 1 Starts in
1 day
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 20 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
00:25
15:55
Practice 2
Thu 20 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
22:35
14:05
Practice 3
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
02:30
18:00
Qualifying 1
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
20:25
11:55
Shootout
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
21:00
12:30
Race 1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
00:50
16:20
Qualifying 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
20:20
11:50
Shootout 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
20:55
12:25
Race 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
23:50
15:20
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Newman's condition 'serious' but 'non-life-threatening'

2
Formula 1

Imola offers to host F1 race to replace cancelled China GP

3
Formula 1

Racing Point explains SportPesa deal termination

4
NASCAR Cup

Byron exits 500 early: "No reason to be that aggressive"

5
Supercars

McLaughlin forced to re-auction charity helmet

35m

Latest videos

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars
Oct 18, 2019

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Latest news

McLaughlin forced to re-auction charity helmet
VASC

McLaughlin forced to re-auction charity helmet

Davison tops Supercars pre-season test
VASC

Davison tops Supercars pre-season test

Supercars could expedite Gen3 after Holden exit
VASC

Supercars could expedite Gen3 after Holden exit

Pither's Team Sydney deal confirmed
VASC

Pither's Team Sydney deal confirmed

Triple Eight 'won't speculate' on post-Holden future
VASC

Triple Eight 'won't speculate' on post-Holden future

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.