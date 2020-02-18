McLaughlin forced to re-auction charity helmet

The two-time Supercars champion generously put a 2017 race helmet up for auction at the height of the Australian bushfire crisis, pledging the proceeds for the sale to charity while also offering to match the winning bid.

The helmet, at the time the only one from his stint at DJR Team Penske in his possession, was paired with a race-won suit, the winning bid ending up over $46,000.

The successful bidder has since pulled out of the sale, however, forcing McLaughlin to put the helmet and suit back on the market.

A second auction will now be held over the Adelaide 500 weekend, with the proceeds once again pledged to bushfire relief.

“It has been absolutely devastating to see the bushfires ravage across Australia this summer – the destruction and loss of life has been horrific,” said McLaughlin.

“I felt compelled to help in some way and so I decided to sell my 2017 helmet to raise money for bushfire relief and recovery, with [team boss] Ryan [Story] also kindly donating my race suit to the auction.

“While the outcome from the original auction was disappointing, I am putting the items up for sale again with the hope of raising a significant amount of money to aid those impacted by the fires and in desperate need of help.”

The auction is now live and will end at 6pm AEDT on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO BID

