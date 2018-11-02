Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Auckland / Breaking news

McLaughlin will 'kick himself up the arse' after practice crash

shares
comments
McLaughlin will 'kick himself up the arse' after practice crash
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
1h ago

Scott McLaughlin says he'll give himself a 'good kick up the arse' after shunting during Supercars practice at Pukekohe today.

The title contender put himself on the back foot for the Pukekohe weekend by hitting the wall during the second practice session, a rear lock-up at Turn 2 sending him in the wall.

While the car has already been repaired and took part in the passenger rides this evening, it did mean he missed out on all but two laps worth of practice running in the second session.

Reflecting on the crash, McLaughlin was quick to take blame and said he'd give himself a 'kick up the arse' for giving the Penske crew necessary work.

"We'd been locking into their all run, so I was running a bit more brake bias to start the session," McLaughlin explained.

"I just lost the rear, braking into Turn 2. I lost it and it was gone, [I was a] passenger.

"I just overstepped the mark, it's completely my fault. Sorry to everyone at Shell V Power Racing. I've given them a whole heap of work they didn't need.

"I'll give myself a good kick up the arse and come back tomorrow."

Read Also:

Despite the damage being quickly fixed, McLaughlin admitted that from the car the front-one impact felt quite dramatic.

"It felt like a big hit," he said.

"I went to the medical centre and stuff, it was a pretty big hit.

"I can't do much about it now, I made a mistake, I've got to own it and get on with it. I'm pretty disappointment in myself."

Next article
Pukekohe Supercars: Whincup fastest, McLaughlin crashes

Previous article

Pukekohe Supercars: Whincup fastest, McLaughlin crashes
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Auckland
Drivers Scott McLaughlin
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Revealed: Austin F1 “Neeeow!” man video posted on Twitter United States GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Revealed: Austin F1 “Neeeow!” man video posted on Twitter

5h ago
Hamilton: Alonso thought he controlled driver market Article
Formula 1

Hamilton: Alonso thought he controlled driver market

Honda finalises Lorenzo's 2019 crew Article
MotoGP

Honda finalises Lorenzo's 2019 crew

Latest videos
Holden's 480 km/h Bathurst Hypercar 02:44
Supercars

Holden's 480 km/h Bathurst Hypercar

Oct 6, 2018
Mount Panorama podium in sight for Supercars brothers 01:30
Supercars

Mount Panorama podium in sight for Supercars brothers

Oct 2, 2018

News in depth
McLaughlin will 'kick himself up the arse' after practice crash
Supercars

McLaughlin will 'kick himself up the arse' after practice crash

Pukekohe Supercars: Whincup fastest, McLaughlin crashes
Supercars

Pukekohe Supercars: Whincup fastest, McLaughlin crashes

Pukekohe Supercars: McLaughlin edges T8 Holdens in opening practice
Supercars

Pukekohe Supercars: McLaughlin edges T8 Holdens in opening practice

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.