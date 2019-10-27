Supercars
Supercars / Surfers Paradise / Breaking news

Gold Coast 600: Huge crash for McLaughlin in qualifying

Gold Coast 600: Huge crash for McLaughlin in qualifying
By:
Oct 27, 2019, 12:31 AM

Scott McLaughlin suffered a spectacular crash during qualifying for Sunday's Supercars race on the Gold Coast.

The Penske Ford driver was on his final run when he clipped an inside wall at the first chicane, which fired him to the outside and tipped his Mustang on its side.

He was able to climb from the car under his own steam, and is currently being assessed by medical staff.

However he won't take any further part in today's action, which means he'll have to wait until at least Sandown to wrap up the 2019 title.

“It’s a pretty bad incident, but fortunately Scotty is alright so he could jump out of the car, that’s the main thing,” said co-driver Alex Premat.

“It’s bad ending the day like this, but it’s motor racing. He did the best at what he could do, we didn’t see what happened because we didn’t have so much onboard.

“It’s very unfortunate, but all that matters is Scotty is out of the car.

“We need to see when the car is back here what we can do, how bad it is, but the whole team will be making sure everything is back together, either today or at Sandown.”

McLaughlin actually finished the session fastest, but was demoted to second after losing his fastest time for causing a red flag.

That elevated Shane van Gisbergen, who rushed to McLaughlin's aid after the crash, to top spot, the Red Bull Holden driver set to run last in the Top 10 Shootout later this morning.

Jamie Whincup, Scott Pye, Cam Waters, Will Davison, Lee Holdsworth, James Courtney, David Reynolds and Anton De Pasquale are all guaranteed a spot in the single-lap dash for pole.

Qualifying results:

Cla Driver Car Time Gap
1 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander 		Holden Commodore ZB 01'10.328  
2 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
France Alexandre Prémat 		Ford Mustang GT 01'10.367 00.038
3 Australia Jamie Whincup
Australia Craig Lowndes 		Holden Commodore ZB 01'10.407 00.078
4 Australia Scott Pye
Australia Warren Luff 		Holden Commodore ZB 01'10.517 00.188
5 Australia Cameron Waters
Australia Michael Caruso 		Ford Mustang GT 01'10.518 00.190
6 Australia Will Davison
Australia Alex Davison 		Ford Mustang GT 01'10.557 00.229
7 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Australia Thomas Randle 		Ford Mustang GT 01'10.569 00.241
8 Australia James Courtney
Jack Perkins 		Holden Commodore ZB 01'10.600 00.272
9 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Luke Youlden 		Holden Commodore ZB 01'10.616 00.287
10 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Australia Will Brown 		Holden Commodore ZB 01'10.743 00.415
11 Australia Tim Slade
Australia Ash Walsh 		Holden Commodore ZB 01'10.806 00.478
12 Australia Mark Winterbottom
New Zealand Steven Richards 		Holden Commodore ZB 01'10.812 00.483
13 Australia Rick Kelly
Australia Dale Wood 		Nissan Altima 01'10.826 00.498
14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
United States Jack Smith 		Holden Commodore ZB 01'10.836 00.508
15 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Australia Bryce Fullwood 		Nissan Altima 01'10.891 00.563
16 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Australia Tony D'Alberto 		Ford Mustang GT 01'10.986 00.658
17 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Tim Blanchard 		Holden Commodore ZB 01'11.153 00.824
18 Brodie Kostecki
Australia Jake Kostecki 		Holden Commodore ZB 01'11.244 00.915
19 Australia Garry Jacobson
Australia Dean Fiore 		Nissan Altima 01'11.387 01.058
20 Australia James Golding
Richard Muscat 		Holden Commodore ZB 01'11.459 01.131
21 Australia Macauley Jones
Australia Dean Canto 		Holden Commodore ZB 01'11.481 01.152
22 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Australia Jonathon Webb 		Holden Commodore ZB 01'11.652 01.323
23 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro
Australia Alex Rullo 		Nissan Altima 01'12.055 01.726
24 New Zealand Richie Stanaway
New Zealand Chris Pither 		Holden Commodore ZB 01'13.447 03.119
View full results
About this article

Series Supercars
Event Surfers Paradise
Drivers Scott McLaughlin
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

