Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin completes Supercars Mustang shakedown

McLaughlin completes Supercars Mustang shakedown
By:
54m ago

Scott McLaughlin says the brand new Supercars-spec Mustang felt "nice to drive" during a short shakedown at Queensland Raceway today.

The reigning Supercars champion was allowed to complete 60 kilometres of running in the brand new chassis as part of the series' testing regulations, some of which was affected by wet weather.

However he was still left with a decent taste of what's the come from Ford's new challenger ahead of next week's all-in pre-season test Phillip Island.

"It was great to finally get behind the wheel of my brand new Mustang for the 2019 season," he said.

"It was only a shakedown, so we didn't get to do a lot of laps, and the weather wasn't particularly kind to us with a bit of rain, but the car ran well and feels very nice to drive.

"It will now head back to the workshop and get stickered up in the awesome Shell V-Power colours before we head to Phillip Island for more testing next Thursday.

"It's very exciting to be a part of bringing the Mustang into the sport, and I think this is going to be a great season for the sport."

Triple Eight was also at Queensland Raceway shaking down Jamie Whincup's brand new ZB Commodore chassis, while also running its Super2 entries for Kurt Kostecki and Brenton Grove.

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Scott McLaughlin
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

