Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Surfers Paradise / Breaking news

McLaughlin given all-clear after MRI

shares
comments
McLaughlin given all-clear after MRI
By:
Oct 27, 2019, 8:52 AM

Scott McLaughlin has been given the all-clear after undergoing precautionary tests, including and MRI, in hospital.

The Supercars ace hit the wall hard in qualifying for today's Gold Coast race, his Penske Mustang left parked on its side after a 43G impact on the way out of the first chicane.

Having climbed from the car himself, McLaughlin initially underwent checks at the circuit medical centre before being transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital for further observation.

He's now been given a final all-clear and discharged from hospital.

"Scott [McLaughlin] has had further tests including an MRI at the Gold Coast University hospital and been given the all-clear," read a statement from Supercars medical chief Dr Carl Le.

"He is in good spirits and is heading home with his fiancée Karly. He will be reviewed at Sandown but is expected to be fit to race there."

DJR Team Penske boss Ryan Story confirmed that McLaughlin had watched the race from his hospital room, which was coincidentally #17.

"He sent me a number of photos and messages during the race and while he was in hospital he was in room #17. There’s something special about that number," said Story.

"He was watching very intently while he was undergoing a bit of those precautionary checks and things. He was deep into it."

Story also thanked the series medical staff for its meticulous approach. 

"We are very fortunate to have Dr Carl Le and team medical and all the volunteers, some of the best doctors around when it comes to trauma, people who are passionate about motorsport who are professionals in their field," added Story. 

"We see it across the board and it comes from officials, stewards, doctors, medical staff – we are very, very lucky in motorsport we’ve got so many people who are prepared to put their time into it.

"Their advice is something you always take into account. When they’re telling you, with a hit like that, you need to take further checks, you take them.

"We couldn’t be more grateful for the care that Scott received and we’re very, very fortunate he got the all-clear."

Next article
Gold Coast 600: Van Gisbergen/Tander complete Holden sweep

Previous article

Gold Coast 600: Van Gisbergen/Tander complete Holden sweep

Next article

Supercars to investigate balcony debris report

Supercars to investigate balcony debris report
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Surfers Paradise
Drivers Scott McLaughlin
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Surfers Paradise

Surfers Paradise

25 Oct - 27 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Fri 25 Oct
20:15
10:15
Practice 2 Fri 25 Oct
23:45
13:45
Practice 3 Fri 25 Oct
02:45
16:45
Qualifying 1 Fri 25 Oct
19:40
09:40
Shootout 1 Sat 26 Oct
21:30
11:30
Race 1 Sat 26 Oct
01:00
15:00
Qualifying 2 Sat 26 Oct
19:55
09:55
Shootout 2 Sun 27 Oct
21:50
11:50
Race 2 Sun 27 Oct
01:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton texted absent Bonnington for set-up advice

12m
2
Formula 1

Verstappen stripped of pole for ignoring yellow flags

3
MotoGP

Australia MotoGP: Marquez wins after last-lap Vinales crash

4
Formula 1

Bottas had knee pain after hitting "nasty" barrier

5
Formula 1

Winning car to join driver on Mexico podium

Latest videos

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Latest news

Supercars to investigate balcony debris report
VASC

Supercars to investigate balcony debris report

McLaughlin given all-clear after MRI
VASC

McLaughlin given all-clear after MRI

Gold Coast 600: Van Gisbergen/Tander complete Holden sweep
VASC

Gold Coast 600: Van Gisbergen/Tander complete Holden sweep

McLaughlin taken to hospital after 43G impact
VASC

McLaughlin taken to hospital after 43G impact

Gold Coast 600: Van Gisbergen takes Sunday pole
VASC

Gold Coast 600: Van Gisbergen takes Sunday pole

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.