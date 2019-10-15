Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin's Bathurst engines to be stripped

shares
comments
McLaughlin's Bathurst engines to be stripped
By:
Oct 15, 2019, 3:47 AM

The two V8 engines Scott McLaughlin used during the Bathurst 1000 weekend will be stripped and checked by Supercars' technical department this week.

The DJR Team Penske driver set the fastest-ever Supercars lap of Mount Panorama on his way to a spectacular pole, his Shootout lap yielding an eye-watering 2m03.378s.

That was followed by a Saturday night engine change on the #17 Mustang, the team explaining that it was a precautionary measure taken based on concerns spotted in the data during practice seven and the Shootout.

Supercars has since sealed both the Shootout engine and the unit McLaughlin used to win the Great Race, with checks against their Engine Specification Document to take place this week.

“The Supercars technical department has sealed both the qualifying and race engines from car #17 and will conduct a dyno test and full internal inspection of the engines to check for compliance of their ESD," said Supercars' head of motorsport Adrian Burgess in a statement provided to Motorsport.com.

“The inspection will take place this week at the Supercars engine facility under supervision of the HOM.”

Next article
Kelly Racing confirms Mustang switch

Previous article

Kelly Racing confirms Mustang switch
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Scott McLaughlin
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Bathurst

Bathurst

10 Oct - 13 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Wed 9 Oct
15:55
09:55
Practice 2 Thu 10 Oct
18:45
12:45
Practice 3 Thu 10 Oct
21:50
15:50
Practice 4 Fri 11 Oct
17:05
11:05
Qualifying Fri 11 Oct
22:00
16:00
Shootout Sat 12 Oct
23:05
17:05
Race Sun 13 Oct
17:30
11:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

McLaughlin's Bathurst engines to be stripped

1h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: 2019 title doesn't feel as "happy"

3
Supercars

Kelly Racing confirms Mustang switch

1h
4
NASCAR Cup

Jarrett slams “consequences” of Talladega manufacturer orders

5
Formula 1

FIA to impound protested Renault's ECUs and steering wheels

Latest videos

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Latest news

McLaughlin's Bathurst engines to be stripped
VASC

McLaughlin's Bathurst engines to be stripped

Kelly Racing confirms Mustang switch
VASC

Kelly Racing confirms Mustang switch

Tickford won't stop Mostert and Waters racing each other
VASC

Tickford won't stop Mostert and Waters racing each other

"Full commitment" lap helped McLaughlin to Bathurst glory
VASC

"Full commitment" lap helped McLaughlin to Bathurst glory

Supercars won't sway to control upright pressure
VASC

Supercars won't sway to control upright pressure

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.