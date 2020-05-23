Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
137 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
180 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Next event in
201 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin apologises to Smith for "d**khead", "can't drive" banter

shares
comments
McLaughlin apologises to Smith for "d**khead", "can't drive" banter
By:
May 23, 2020, 12:22 AM

Scott McLaughlin says he texted Jack Smith to apologise for comments directed at the Supercars rookie on Twitch during Wednesday's Eseries round.

McLaughlin has been the most prolific Twitch user in the Supercars paddock during the coronavirus break, his exploits both in the Supercars and IndyCar Eseries yielding a solid following on the gaming platform.

He has, however, ruffled some feathers with his commentary – in particular with comments levelled at Supercars rookie Jack Smith on Wednesday night

The two-time Supercars champion blasted Smith after the pair clashed on the opening lap of the Charlotte oval race, McLaughlin calling him a "d**khead" and a "rich boy who can't drive".

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast Balls & Bumpers, McLaughlin said his Twitch account has, on the whole, provided a positive experience in terms of fan interaction.

But he also admitted he went too far with the Smith comments and said he's since texted the Brad Jones Racing driver to apologise.

“[Twitch has] been a good thing," he said. "I think it’s allowed people to get to know me better. And I guess in some ways they can see how competitive I am, which is one thing.

"I got myself in a little bit of trouble during the week – not trouble, but a fair bit of… people grabbing a few quotes from the odd Twitch and running with it. I was in the, apparently, the best of the banter or whatever that is. I had a great showing on that actually."

When asked by podcast host Tim Hodges if he cringed reading back the Smith comments, McLaughlin added: "Oh, 100 per cent. I shouldn’t have said that. That is... we all get heated. 

"We all speak our mind and stuff, but for me I can probably just tow it in a bit. I can think it but just don't say it, I guess. Unfortunately, there’s no excuse for that. 

"We all start somewhere, he is a rookie. And I've just got to toe the line a bit. I did send him a text and said sorry and said I’ll see him in Sydney, obviously. But yeah, didn’t hear back."

McLaughlin also tipped the Twitch banter could spark some angst between drivers when real-life racing resumes, particularly in IndyCar.

"One hundred per cent. Certainly. There have been some rivalries, not only here but in America as well and all that sort of stuff," he said. 

"It’s gonna be full on. For the IndyCar guys, they're going to Texas for the first one, a fast oval. And they're going to go side-by-side and they’ve been crashing and yelling at each other for the last two months. It will be interesting."

 

Related video

Next article
Supercars nearing new Fox Sports deal

Previous article

Supercars nearing new Fox Sports deal
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , IndyCar , Esports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott breaks silence over Kyle Busch's "rare mistake"

2
Formula 1

F1 teams approve radical rule, budget changes

3h
3
Supercars

Supercars nearing new Fox Sports deal

4
Esports

Best of the banter – Supercars on the speedway

5
Supercars

McLaughlin apologises to Smith for "d**khead", "can't drive" banter

22m

Latest videos

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Latest news

McLaughlin apologises to Smith for "d**khead", "can't drive" banter
VASC

McLaughlin apologises to Smith for "d**khead", "can't drive" banter

Supercars nearing new Fox Sports deal
VASC

Supercars nearing new Fox Sports deal

Whincup flags virtual retirement
eSpt

Whincup flags virtual retirement

Best of the banter – Supercars on the speedway
eSpt

Best of the banter – Supercars on the speedway

Courtney's Boost Mustang revealed
VASC

Courtney's Boost Mustang revealed

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.