Gold Star winner eyeing Supercars future

Mawson returned to his native Australia earlier this year following a six-year stint competing in Europe.

That included a sensational ADAC Formula 4 season in 2016 when he beat now-Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher to the title.

He wasted little time adding a second major career title to his CV after coming home, the 25-year-old triumphing in the rapid-fire 2021 S5000 Australian Drivers' Championship.

He sealed the coveted Gold Star in dramatic fashion at Sydney Motorsport Park on Sunday after surviving a hair-raising excursion at the first corner.

With no plans to return to Europe, Mawson is now looking for career opportunities in Australia.

That means a Supercars switch is likely to be on the cards, Mawson admitting that the touring car series is his only shot at making a living from racing down under.

"I do enjoy single-seaters, that's where my heart is at," Mawson told Motorsport.com.

"But if you want to earn a proper wage and have a proper professional career in motorsport in Australia, Supercars is the way to go.

The timing could be just right too, with Supercars poised to introduce a new set of technical regulations next season.

That may help slightly level the playing field for newcomers going up against career Supercars racers.

"It's such a unique car, I've heard it's not easy to just jump in one," added Mawson. "Particularly when you're up against guys like Shane van Gisbergen who are so used to the car.

"But I'd love to drive one. The closest I've been is a Cup Car. I haven't had any offers yet."

In the meantime Mawson says he'll be working on a deal for the 2021/2022 S5000 season as he looks to add his name to the list of Gold Star winners – which includes the likes of John Bowe, Mark Skaife, Scott Dixon and Will Power – for a second time.

"At this stage Plan A is to return for a second season in S5000," he added.

"We're interested in going again for Season 2 so in the next months we'll be going into negotiations to make that all happen.

"It would be amazing to try and do the back-to-back and join people like Skaifey that have done that in the Gold Star. At this stage of my career I'm definitely happy to be staying home here in Australia."

The 2021/2022 season will S5000's first as a 'summer series', the first part of the calendar headlined by a triple-header of high profile events – the Australian Grand Prix, the Bathurst International and the Gold Coast 500 – in November and December.