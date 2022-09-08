Listen to this article

As exclusively revealed by Motorsport.com last month, Masi has taken up a role on the Board that will oversee the Adelaide 500.

His appointment is also in line with speculation that the South Australian government could look to lure international categories to the state.

It's the second high-profile appointment for Masi in recent weeks, following news that he is now the Chairman of the Supercars Commission, which decides the category's technical and sporting rules.

Masi is joined on the SA Motorsport Board by Chair Andrew Daniels, Deputy Chair Carolyn Mitchell, Chief Executive Mark Warren, Lisa Bishop, Anna Hurley, Martin Haese, Ish Davies, Jamie McClurg and Mark Phelps.

"We have managed to bring together an outstanding group of people to drive motor sport in South Australia for years to come," said SA premier Peter Malinauskas.

"Upon coming to government, we hit the ground running for the return of the race in December, and preparations for this year’s Adelaide 500 are now well underway.

"The Motor Sport Board is now well-equipped to lead the longer term planning required to ensure motor sport in this state thrives into the future."

Masi named on SA Motorsport Board

Daniels added: “I warmly welcome the eight new appointments to the SA Motor Sport Board announced by the premier today, and very much look forward to working with my board colleagues and management to build a successful Adelaide 500 this December and for years to come.

“The high calibre of talent across the corporate and public sectors will set us up for success in shaping and delivering Australia’s largest domestic motorsport event.

“All members bring notable expertise and experience to SA Motor Sport and will help us to showcase what Adelaide has to offer.

“It is a coup to have the commitment of Michael Masi to the group. He adds a depth of motorsport knowledge to the board at a time when we are setting the foundations for the future of the Adelaide 500 and motorsport in this state.

“He has been a trusted advisor for many years, and we are proud to build on our strong relationship with the Supercars Commission.”

The SAMB was shut down by the previous state government in 2015 before being revived as part of Malinauskas' election promise to restore the Adelaide 500.

