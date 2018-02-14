Luff, Perkins return to Walkinshaw Andretti United

Walkinshaw Andretti United has named an unchanged line-up for this year’s Supercars endurance races, with Warren Luff and Jack Perkins returning to the squad.

Off the back of a major ownership shake-up over the off-season, the famous Clayton squad has opted for consistency with its wider driver line-up for 2018.

That means Luff returns to partner Scott Pye for the long-distance races, the pair having finished second at Bathurst last year, while Perkins is back alongside James Courtney.

Both co-drivers are now well established at the team, with this set to be Luff’s fifth season of Endurance, and Perkins’ fourth.

“Working with Scotty last year was really enjoyable, we got along really well, and have very similar styles and feedback, so it’s a great match,” said Luff. “Bathurst was a fantastic result last year, and one I definitely want to build on.

“There is a lot happening with the team this year, from the new ownership to the ZB commodore, so it’s great to be back involved and along for the ride.”

Perkins added: “I’m really excited to be back for my fourth year with the team and of course fourth year with James.

“Running car number 25 this year is also a real privilege, a 25-year partnership between the team and Mobil 1 is an incredible achievement.

“We didn’t have the best luck last year, so I’m looking forward to turning that around in 2018, starting by jumping behind the wheel at the test day, which is always good fun.”

While WAU has retained its ‘17 line-up for the new season, bigger changes are happening at the likes of Tickford and Nissan, as reported by Motorsport.com yesterday.