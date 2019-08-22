Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
19 Hours
:
33 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Lowndes extends Supercars endurance deal

shares
comments
Lowndes extends Supercars endurance deal
By:
Aug 22, 2019, 7:30 AM

Craig Lowndes has committed to Triple Eight for the long-distance Supercars races until at least the 2021 season.

The seven-time Bathurst winner stepped down as a full-timer at the end of last season with a year left on his T8 contract, shifting to a co-driver role alongside Jamie Whincup for this year's endurance races.

He's now agreed to a fresh deal with the powerhouse squad, which will see him compete at the enduros for at least another two years.

That means he could feasibly match, or even better, Peter Brock's record of nine Bathurst crowns without signing another deal.

“I’m excited to be able to continue my long relationship with Triple Eight and the Red Bull Holden Racing Team,” said Lowndes.

“Staying on as a co-driver for another two years takes our strong partnership and friendship to 17 years.

"[Team boss] Roland [Dane] and I have a long history together and I have been fortunate to have been there in the early days of building the team.

“Triple Eight and I have shared great success and I look forward to continuing that.”

Lowndes and Whincup will celebrate their reunion at this year's Bathurst 1000 by running Lowndes' #888, rather than Whincup's #88.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to have agreed with Craig that he will continue with us for at least another two years as an enduro driver,” added Dane.

“He’s been with Triple Eight since the beginning of 2005 and has been such a huge part of our success over the last 15 years that it would have felt very strange not to have him on board.”

"Six of his seven Bathurst 1000 wins have come with Triple Eight and we’re all hoping that he can add to that in the coming years.

“Having Craig and Jamie in the #888 car is absolutely as it should be!”

Whincup is expected to continue as a full-timer until at least the end of the 2020 season, the seven-time series champ working on rolling single-year deals from the end of this year onwards.

Next article
Reynolds still in 2020 Supercars silly season frame

Previous article

Reynolds still in 2020 Supercars silly season frame
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Craig Lowndes
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

The Bend

The Bend

23 Aug - 25 Aug
Practice 1 Starts in
19 Hours
:
33 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
Practice 1 Fri 23 Aug
20:40
13:10
Practice 2 Fri 23 Aug
23:10
15:40
Practice 3 Sat 24 Aug
17:30
10:00
Qualifying Sat 24 Aug
20:05
12:35
Race 1 Sat 24 Aug
22:55
15:25
Practice 4 Sat 24 Aug
16:30
09:00
Qualifying 2 Sun 25 Aug
18:20
10:50
Race 2 Sun 25 Aug
21:10
13:40
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verdict: Why Raikkonen is exceeding expectations at Alfa Romeo

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3
MotoGP

Zarco pinpoints cause of him trailing Oliveira

Latest videos

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars
Jul 22, 2019

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test 02:23
Supercars

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island 03:39
Supercars

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island

Latest news

Lowndes extends Supercars endurance deal
VASC

Lowndes extends Supercars endurance deal

Reynolds still in 2020 Supercars silly season frame
VASC

Reynolds still in 2020 Supercars silly season frame

Tickford unveils Moffat Trans-Am Mustang
VASC

Tickford unveils Moffat Trans-Am Mustang

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry
eSpt

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry

Australian ban on Stadium Super Trucks lifted
VASC

Australian ban on Stadium Super Trucks lifted

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.