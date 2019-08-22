Lowndes extends Supercars endurance deal

The seven-time Bathurst winner stepped down as a full-timer at the end of last season with a year left on his T8 contract, shifting to a co-driver role alongside Jamie Whincup for this year's endurance races.

He's now agreed to a fresh deal with the powerhouse squad, which will see him compete at the enduros for at least another two years.

That means he could feasibly match, or even better, Peter Brock's record of nine Bathurst crowns without signing another deal.

“I’m excited to be able to continue my long relationship with Triple Eight and the Red Bull Holden Racing Team,” said Lowndes.

“Staying on as a co-driver for another two years takes our strong partnership and friendship to 17 years.

"[Team boss] Roland [Dane] and I have a long history together and I have been fortunate to have been there in the early days of building the team.

“Triple Eight and I have shared great success and I look forward to continuing that.”

Lowndes and Whincup will celebrate their reunion at this year's Bathurst 1000 by running Lowndes' #888, rather than Whincup's #88.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to have agreed with Craig that he will continue with us for at least another two years as an enduro driver,” added Dane.

“He’s been with Triple Eight since the beginning of 2005 and has been such a huge part of our success over the last 15 years that it would have felt very strange not to have him on board.”

"Six of his seven Bathurst 1000 wins have come with Triple Eight and we’re all hoping that he can add to that in the coming years.

“Having Craig and Jamie in the #888 car is absolutely as it should be!”

Whincup is expected to continue as a full-timer until at least the end of the 2020 season, the seven-time series champ working on rolling single-year deals from the end of this year onwards.