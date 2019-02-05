Covers come off Kelly's 2019 Supercars challenger

The new look showcases increased backing from Castrol's parent company BP, with BP Ultimate branding on the rear quarters, roof and bonnet of the Altima.

“Castrol is one of the world’s most recognised brands in motoring, so to have their support over a multi-year deal is very exciting for us,” said Kelly.

“Last year, we really enjoyed working with them, and it was very rewarding to give them a race win and a number of podiums over the season.

“We love the look of the #15 car for this year. The livery on last year’s car was very popular amongst all fans, and we feel that everyone will be impressed with the look of our car.

“It’s also great to have the support of BP Ultimate. Both Castrol and BP are two iconic brands, and we are excited to represent them on and off the track.”

The continued support of the former Nissan Motorsport squad from Castrol coincides with the oil brand's 100th anniversary in Australia.

“It’s a great fit for Castrol as innovators in our industry and the Kelly Racing team's developmental spirit," said Castrol's marketing manager Ben Rose.

"What they’ve been able to achieve with the Altima in the last 12 months alone, they’ve come into their own last year and it was great to be part of that journey.

“We’ve been a part of their whole journey, from working closely with their engineers for new product technology to having fun come race day with car liveries. We could not be more excited for what the future holds with the Castrol and Kelly Racing partnership.

“2019 will also see Castrol Australia reach a milestone in history, celebrating 100 years. So as we embark in our next chapter we do so alongside Kelly Racing who this year will also be marking their moment in history under their new banner."

Kelly's is the first of the four Kelly Racing Altimas to be unveiled ahead to the 2019 season. The team is expected to make further announcements regarding the coming season, including its final driver line-up, next week.