Livery for Supercars rookie Hazelwood unveiled

Matt Stone Racing has unveiled its livery for Supercars rookie Todd Hazelwood.

Both team and driver will be new to the main game this season, stepping up from winning the Super2 title with the purchase of an ex-DJR Team Penske Ford.

Artwork of the MSR Falcon has now been unveiled, featuring prominent signage from Bigmate, the tracking solutions company part-owned by long-time Hazelwood backer Jason Gomersall.

The team will also run under the Bigmate Racing banner.

"We have had such a strong and successful partnership with Bigmate and I am excited to make my full-time Supercars Championship debut under their banner," Hazelwood said.

"This should be a fantastic season for all of our main and minor partners for 2018 and I am really looking forward to unveiling the car this week in Sydney."

Hazelwood first drove the car during the official handover from DJRTP, and will be back behind the wheel at the all-in Supercars test day at Sydney Motorsport Park on Friday.