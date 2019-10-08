Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
22 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Le Brocq to race Tickford Mustang in 2020

shares
comments
Le Brocq to race Tickford Mustang in 2020
By:
Oct 8, 2019, 11:23 PM

Jack Le Brocq is set to join Tickford Racing for the 2020 Supercars season on a multi-year agreement with the the Ford squad.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to the four-car team for much of the silly season, having swiftly emerged as the favourite to replace Walkinshaw-bound Chaz Mostert.

Motorsport.com understands that a multi-year agreement is now in place, the deal set to run for as many as four seasons.

The squad has already locked in Cam Waters for 2020, while Will Davison is considered a lock to continue in the 23Red entry.

Lee Holdsworth, signed for this season on a one-year deal, is also increasingly likely to hold onto his seat for 2020.

The single-car Tekno squad that Le Brocq currently drives for is now being linked to a new Sydney-based outfit built around James Courtney.

Courtney has been expected to be Sydney-bound since announcing his exit from WAU.

While there have been a number of theories regarding the make-up of the new Sydney team, speculation that Tekno will be absorbed into a two-car outfit led by dual Bathurst 12 Hour winner Rod Salmon ramped up late last week.

The ambitious plan would see Salmon purchase a Racing Entitlements Contract to be paired with the Tekno entry, forming a team based out of Sydney's western suburbs.

Next article
Walkinshaw Supercars squad adds simulator programme

Previous article

Walkinshaw Supercars squad adds simulator programme
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Jack Le Brocq
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Bathurst

Bathurst

10 Oct - 13 Oct
Practice 1 Starts in
22 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Wed 9 Oct
00:55
09:55
Practice 2 Thu 10 Oct
03:45
12:45
Practice 3 Thu 10 Oct
06:50
15:50
Practice 4 Fri 11 Oct
02:05
11:05
Qualifying Fri 11 Oct
07:00
16:00
Shootout Sat 12 Oct
08:05
17:05
Race Sun 13 Oct
02:30
11:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Le Brocq to race Tickford Mustang in 2020

38m
2
Formula 1

Rules delay means 2021 F1 car designs will be "rough"

3
Formula 1

Mercedes admits McLaren supply deal "a risk"

4
World Superbike

Kawasaki confirms Haslam's departure from WSBK team

5
MotoGP

Lorenzo Q&A: "Sometimes my best is disappointing"

Latest videos

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Latest news

Le Brocq to race Tickford Mustang in 2020
VASC

Le Brocq to race Tickford Mustang in 2020

Walkinshaw Supercars squad adds simulator programme
VASC

Walkinshaw Supercars squad adds simulator programme

The 2019 Bathurst 1000 form guide
VASC

The 2019 Bathurst 1000 form guide

Nissan squad unveils 'Silver Bullet' Bathurst 1000 livery
VASC

Nissan squad unveils 'Silver Bullet' Bathurst 1000 livery

Dick Johnson to drive Mustang at Bathurst
VASC

Dick Johnson to drive Mustang at Bathurst

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.