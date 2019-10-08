Le Brocq to race Tickford Mustang in 2020

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to the four-car team for much of the silly season, having swiftly emerged as the favourite to replace Walkinshaw-bound Chaz Mostert.

Motorsport.com understands that a multi-year agreement is now in place, the deal set to run for as many as four seasons.

The squad has already locked in Cam Waters for 2020, while Will Davison is considered a lock to continue in the 23Red entry.

Lee Holdsworth, signed for this season on a one-year deal, is also increasingly likely to hold onto his seat for 2020.

The single-car Tekno squad that Le Brocq currently drives for is now being linked to a new Sydney-based outfit built around James Courtney.

Courtney has been expected to be Sydney-bound since announcing his exit from WAU.

While there have been a number of theories regarding the make-up of the new Sydney team, speculation that Tekno will be absorbed into a two-car outfit led by dual Bathurst 12 Hour winner Rod Salmon ramped up late last week.

The ambitious plan would see Salmon purchase a Racing Entitlements Contract to be paired with the Tekno entry, forming a team based out of Sydney's western suburbs.