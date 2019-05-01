Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Barbagallo / Breaking news

Le Brocq to race Tekno Holden at Perth Supercars round

shares
comments
Le Brocq to race Tekno Holden at Perth Supercars round
By:
1h ago

Jack Le Brocq is set race the Tekno Holden at this weekend's Perth SuperNight round, following a period of mediation between the driver and team.

Relations have been strained between the second-year driver and the single-car team for the majority of this season, rumours of a split making the paddock rounds since the Australian Grand Prix.

Originally an agreement was struck just for the Tasmania/Phillip Island double-header, during which Tekno boss Jono Webb confirmed he was hoping to continue with the driver, but that nothing was locked in.

Phillip Island was followed by a period of mediation between team and driver, with questions marks over who would be in the seat lingering in the lead-up to this weekend's Perth SuperNight round.

There has still been no official confirmation from either Tekno or Le Brocq that he will drive the car this weekend, despite practice starting in just 24 hours, however Motorsport.com understands that he will continue for at least this round.

One point of contention between driver and team is believed to be about upgrades to Tekno's ageing Triple Eight Holden, with Le Brocq having expected new uprights to be on the car by Round 1 in Adelaide.

Webb, however, has maintained there are no plans to update the car in the near future.

Next article
Retro-inspired Holden livery for Percat Commodore

Previous article

Retro-inspired Holden livery for Percat Commodore
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Barbagallo
Drivers Jack Le Brocq
Teams Tekno Autosports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Alonso replaced by Hartley in Toyota's 2019/20 WEC roster
WEC / Breaking news

Alonso replaced by Hartley in Toyota's 2019/20 WEC roster

3h ago
McLaren explains call to stop Norris late in Baku Article
Formula 1

McLaren explains call to stop Norris late in Baku

F1 2020 clutch changes to make starts more driver-dependent Article
Formula 1

F1 2020 clutch changes to make starts more driver-dependent

Latest videos
Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Apr 2, 2019
Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Mar 13, 2019

News in depth
Le Brocq to race Tekno Holden at Perth Supercars round
Supercars

Le Brocq to race Tekno Holden at Perth Supercars round

Retro-inspired Holden livery for Percat Commodore
Supercars

Retro-inspired Holden livery for Percat Commodore

Supercars completes Perth lights test
Supercars

Supercars completes Perth lights test

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.