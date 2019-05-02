Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Le Brocq to stay with Tekno for remaining Supercars season

shares
comments
Le Brocq to stay with Tekno for remaining Supercars season
By:
1h ago

Jack Le Brocq will see out the 2019 Supercars season after extending his deal with the Tekno Holden team on the eve of this weekend's Perth SuperNight round.

Rumours have been rife about a potential split between Le Brocq and Tekno Racing since the Australian Grand Prix weekend in March, and their original contract ended following the Tasmania/Phillip Island double-header.

One point of contention between driver and team is believed to be about upgrades to Tekno's ageing Triple Eight Holden, with Le Brocq having expected new uprights to be on the car by Round 1 in Adelaide.

Although Tekno’s Commodore is unlikely to be updated in coming races, the two parties have nevertheless struck an agreement for the remainder of the season.

“I’m pleased to confirm that I am in Perth this weekend and will complete the 2019 Supercars Championship with Truck Assist Tekno Racing as planned,” said the 26-year-old.

“My focus can now be entirely on maximising performance throughout the remaining rounds to achieve the best possible results for myself, the team and our partners.”

Motorsport.com first reported about Le Brocq continuing with the team for the Perth round on Tuesday.

Team principal Webb added: “We are looking forward to this weekend’s racing.

“We have heavily invested in Jack’s development, and by extinguishing any distraction, we reaffirm our support and belief in his ability.”

Le Brocq currently sits 22nd in the championship with 352 points, with a best finish of 15th at Albert Park.

Next article
Le Brocq to race Tekno Holden at Perth Supercars round

Previous article

Le Brocq to race Tekno Holden at Perth Supercars round
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Jack Le Brocq
Teams Tekno Autosports
Author Rachit Thukral
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

F1 2020 clutch changes to make starts more driver-dependent
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 2020 clutch changes to make starts more driver-dependent

18h ago
Dovizioso: Rins, Rossi will fight for title "until the end" Article
MotoGP

Dovizioso: Rins, Rossi will fight for title "until the end"

Pedrosa's KTM test return delayed further Article
MotoGP

Pedrosa's KTM test return delayed further

Latest videos
Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Apr 2, 2019
Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Mar 13, 2019

News in depth
Le Brocq to stay with Tekno for remaining Supercars season
Supercars

Le Brocq to stay with Tekno for remaining Supercars season

Le Brocq to race Tekno Holden at Perth Supercars round
Supercars

Le Brocq to race Tekno Holden at Perth Supercars round

Retro-inspired Holden livery for Percat Commodore
Supercars

Retro-inspired Holden livery for Percat Commodore

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.