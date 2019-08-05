Le Brocq favourite for 2020 Tickford Supercars seat
Jack Le Brocq has emerged as the favourite to join Tickford Racing for the 2020 Supercars season should Chaz Mostert leave the team.
The second-year driver was heavily linked to the Ford squad at the end of his rookie season, understood to have been in contention for the seat that ended up going to Lee Holdsworth.
He's now back in the frame for a move to Campbellfield, Le Brocq emerging as a target for a new-look line-up if Chaz Mostert's expected move to Walkinshaw Andretti United goes ahead.
In a statement provided to Motorsport.com, Le Brocq explained that work on his 2020 programme is ongoing.
“I’m certainly working hard at being on the grid in 2020," he said. "It’s where I’d love to be, but at this stage we have nothing to confirm."
It's unclear how many drivers Tickford might be in the market for at the end of the current campaign, with Holdsworth yet to be formally locked in for a second year at the squad.
Simona de Silvestro – who will almost certainly be on the move for 2020 – has, along with Le Brocq, been touted as potential Tickford target.
Tickford declined to comment on its 2020 plans when approached by Motorsport.com.
As for Le Brocq's current seat, Jack Smith is understood to be the frontrunner to drive the Tekno Holden in 2020.
The Super2 regular will make his fourth main game wildcard start at The Bend later this month for Brad Jones Racing, and has secured an enduro co-driver spot alongside Todd Hazelwood at Matt Stone Racing.
