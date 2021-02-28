Le Brocq lost feeling in his foot during Bathurst race

The Tickford Racing driver struggled with high temperatures in the footwell of his Mustang in both 250-kilometre races.

Yesterday's opener left him with blisters on his right foot, which over the course of today's race caused him significant discomfort and, ultimately, a loss of sensation.

He managed to get to the end of the race, but finished a lowly 19th as he winced through the pain.

"It got really hot yesterday and I woke up this morning with a fair few blisters underneath my [right] foot," Le Brocq told Fox Sports.

"We tried to dress it, but unfortunately it got pretty bad there and I started losing sensation in my foot.

"It's not too bad now, but it was painful in the car. The biggest thing was trying to concentrate. I was losing feel and didn't trust to push on. So I was cruising around to get to the end."

Le Brocq was the worst hit by pedal heat, but wasn't the only driver to feel the heat across the Bathurst weekend.

The issue is a regular problem during longer races in warm ambient conditions; the Adelaide 500, which until this year opened the Supercars season, was infamous for leaving drivers with blistered feet.