Supercars / Breaking news

Lacroix confirms he's staying at DJR

Lacroix confirms he's staying at DJR
By:

Ludo Lacroix has confirmed that he will continue working with Dick Johnson Racing in the post-Penske era.

The renowned designer and engineer was the subject of much speculation amid the DJR/Team Penske split, with uncertainty over whether he would continue working for the team.

That speculation was further fuelled when there was no mention of Lacroix in either the announcement of the Penske exit, or the announcement of the Will Davison/Anton De Pasquale driver line-up for 2021.

However, as first revealed by Motorsport.com last week, the new-look DJR squad has held on to the star engineer and designer as its Technical Director.

That's now been confirmed by the Frenchman himself, who addressed DJR fans in a video distributed by the team.

“We’ve got a year to go with the Car of the Future and two new drivers, not very fresh, but new!” Lacroix said.

“We’ve got a year to go and we’ve got to design the Gen3 car, so that’s what I’m doing.

“To all of our fans, we just carry on [from] the last four years and try to get some success for you guys. Thanks for your help.”

Lacroix was heavily involved in the development of the current-spec Mustang, and is set to help lead the Gen3 Mustang programme along with Ford Performance in the US.

About this article

Series Supercars
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

