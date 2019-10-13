Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

Bathurst rookie treated for poisoning after cool box issue

shares
comments
Bathurst rookie treated for poisoning after cool box issue
By:
Oct 13, 2019, 1:25 AM

Brodie Kostecki has been treated for burning eyes and carbon monoxide poisoning after suffering a cool box failure on the warm-up lap for the Bathurst 1000.

The Kostecki Brothers Racing entry rolled to a stop on Conrod Straight, Kostecki swiftly exiting the car before being treated by medical crews.

It appears his car suffered a cool box failure, which pumped dry ice through his helmet fan and onto his head.

Having been treated in the medical centre for the poisoning and burns, and undergone a concussion test, he's now been cleared to return to the race.

“I’m pretty much back to 100 per cent now,” said Kostecki.

“It was a bit scary in the car, I just went to flick my helmet air on and the coolsuit wasn’t connected up properly inside the box, so I was just breathing in all the dry ice.

“It was a bit of a scary feeling, but as soon as I jumped out of the car and started breathing some of that Bathurst air I was back to it.”

Brodie's cousin Kurt Kostecki had also been cleared to join Jake Kostecki in the car had the medical team not granted clearance.

Next article
Late Bathurst engine change for McLaughlin

Previous article

Late Bathurst engine change for McLaughlin
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Drivers Brodie Kostecki
Teams Kostecki Brothers Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Bathurst

Bathurst

10 Oct - 13 Oct
Race In progress
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Wed 9 Oct
18:55
09:55
Practice 2 Thu 10 Oct
21:45
12:45
Practice 3 Thu 10 Oct
00:50
15:50
Practice 4 Fri 11 Oct
20:05
11:05
Qualifying Fri 11 Oct
01:00
16:00
Shootout Sat 12 Oct
02:05
17:05
Race Sun 13 Oct
20:30
11:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Japanese GP qualifying as it happens

1h
2
Formula 1

Japanese GP: Vettel on pole as Ferrari locks out front row

9m
3
Formula 1

Raikkonen: F1's wet-weather limitations "look ridiculous"

4
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillac wins, Montoya/Cameron seal title

23m
5
Supercars

The full 2019 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Latest videos

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Latest news

Bathurst rookie treated for poisoning after cool box issue
VASC

Bathurst rookie treated for poisoning after cool box issue

Late Bathurst engine change for McLaughlin
VASC

Late Bathurst engine change for McLaughlin

Boost assessing three Supercars options for 2020
VASC

Boost assessing three Supercars options for 2020

The 2019 Bathurst 1000 grid
VASC

The 2019 Bathurst 1000 grid

Penske's cheeky Indy 500 challenge to Supercars squad
VASC

Penske's cheeky Indy 500 challenge to Supercars squad

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.