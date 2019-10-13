Bathurst rookie treated for poisoning after cool box issue
Brodie Kostecki has been treated for burning eyes and carbon monoxide poisoning after suffering a cool box failure on the warm-up lap for the Bathurst 1000.
The Kostecki Brothers Racing entry rolled to a stop on Conrod Straight, Kostecki swiftly exiting the car before being treated by medical crews.
It appears his car suffered a cool box failure, which pumped dry ice through his helmet fan and onto his head.
Having been treated in the medical centre for the poisoning and burns, and undergone a concussion test, he's now been cleared to return to the race.
“I’m pretty much back to 100 per cent now,” said Kostecki.
“It was a bit scary in the car, I just went to flick my helmet air on and the coolsuit wasn’t connected up properly inside the box, so I was just breathing in all the dry ice.
“It was a bit of a scary feeling, but as soon as I jumped out of the car and started breathing some of that Bathurst air I was back to it.”
Brodie's cousin Kurt Kostecki had also been cleared to join Jake Kostecki in the car had the medical team not granted clearance.
About this article
|Series
|Supercars
|Event
|Bathurst
|Drivers
|Brodie Kostecki
|Teams
|Kostecki Brothers Racing
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|Practice 1
|Wed 9 Oct
|
18:55
09:55
|
|Practice 2
|Thu 10 Oct
|
21:45
12:45
|
|Practice 3
|Thu 10 Oct
|
00:50
15:50
|
|Practice 4
|Fri 11 Oct
|
20:05
11:05
|
|Qualifying
|Fri 11 Oct
|
01:00
16:00
|
|Shootout
|Sat 12 Oct
|
02:05
17:05
|
|Race
|Sun 13 Oct
|
20:30
11:30
|
