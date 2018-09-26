Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Kelly to run stunning Perkins tribute at Bathurst

shares
comments
Kelly to run stunning Perkins tribute at Bathurst
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
Sep 26, 2018, 9:28 PM

Rick Kelly will pay tribute to Larry Perkins' 1993 Bathurst 1000 triumph with a special livery and change of race number for next week's edition of the Great Race.

The lead factory Nissan will run its second Perkins-inspired Castrol livery in as many race weekends, backing up the retro round effort with an impressive throwback to 1993.

The livery, complete with switch to Perkins' famous #11, pay tribute to the 25th anniversary of the Aussie Touring Car great's Bathurst win alongside Gregg Hansford in a Perkins Engineering VP Commodore.

The 'sawtooth' design didn't just triumph in '93 either, Perkins having carried a similar look for his Mount Panorama wins alongside Russell Ingall in '95 and '97 as well.

Perkins and the Nissan Motorsport outfit aren't just linked through a mutual sponsor, the Kelly Brothers-run team having taken over much of the old Perkins Engineering team back in 2009.

According to Kelly, having Perkins personally give the livery the thumbs up was a special moment.

"Larry is a real legend of our sport and a lot of his most famous moments were at Bathurst,” said Kelly.

“To win three times in fives years is a remarkable performance.

"This livery is a definitely a fan favourite and something I am honoured to be racing in. I hope 2018 will be the fourth victory for this design.

“It was a special moment to have Larry walk in to his old workshop to see the car. I grew up watching Larry race and this is without doubt one of the key highlights of my career sharing this moment with him.”

Next Supercars article
Triple Eight co-drivers keen on limited 2019 spots

Previous article

Triple Eight co-drivers keen on limited 2019 spots

Next article

Bamber says Triple Eight 'could fight anywhere in the world'

Bamber says Triple Eight 'could fight anywhere in the world'
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Rick Kelly , Larry Perkins
Teams Nissan Motorsport (Australia)
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

7h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Autosport Drives - Supercars 05:16
Supercars

Autosport Drives - Supercars

Rick Kelly talks Bathurst 1000 with Larry Perkins 04:22
Supercars

Rick Kelly talks Bathurst 1000 with Larry Perkins

News in depth
Ford GT to race Falcon and Mustang at Bathurst
Supercars

Ford GT to race Falcon and Mustang at Bathurst

Nissan shaping up for best Bathurst chance
Supercars

Nissan shaping up for best Bathurst chance

Briscoe keen on competitive Bathurst return
Supercars

Briscoe keen on competitive Bathurst return

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.