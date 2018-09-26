Kelly to run stunning Perkins tribute at Bathurst
Rick Kelly will pay tribute to Larry Perkins' 1993 Bathurst 1000 triumph with a special livery and change of race number for next week's edition of the Great Race.
The lead factory Nissan will run its second Perkins-inspired Castrol livery in as many race weekends, backing up the retro round effort with an impressive throwback to 1993.
The livery, complete with switch to Perkins' famous #11, pay tribute to the 25th anniversary of the Aussie Touring Car great's Bathurst win alongside Gregg Hansford in a Perkins Engineering VP Commodore.
The 'sawtooth' design didn't just triumph in '93 either, Perkins having carried a similar look for his Mount Panorama wins alongside Russell Ingall in '95 and '97 as well.
Perkins and the Nissan Motorsport outfit aren't just linked through a mutual sponsor, the Kelly Brothers-run team having taken over much of the old Perkins Engineering team back in 2009.
According to Kelly, having Perkins personally give the livery the thumbs up was a special moment.
"Larry is a real legend of our sport and a lot of his most famous moments were at Bathurst,” said Kelly.
“To win three times in fives years is a remarkable performance.
"This livery is a definitely a fan favourite and something I am honoured to be racing in. I hope 2018 will be the fourth victory for this design.
“It was a special moment to have Larry walk in to his old workshop to see the car. I grew up watching Larry race and this is without doubt one of the key highlights of my career sharing this moment with him.”
Previous article
Triple Eight co-drivers keen on limited 2019 spots
Next article
Bamber says Triple Eight 'could fight anywhere in the world'
About this article
|Series
|Supercars
|Drivers
|Rick Kelly , Larry Perkins
|Teams
|Nissan Motorsport (Australia)
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
|Article type
|Breaking news