Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Kelly Racing undecided on Queensland move

shares
comments
Kelly Racing undecided on Queensland move
By:
Jul 16, 2020, 5:39 AM

Kelly Racing may not join the other Supercars teams in Queensland next week.

As exclusively revealed by Motorsport.com yesterday, plans are well underway to relocate the Victorian and New South Wales teams to Queensland first thing next week.

The aim of the relocation is to get teams out of the Greater Sydney area as fast as possible, following the Northern Territory's hot spot declaration that prohibits travellers from the New South Wales capital from crossing the border without going into quarantine.

While the majority of non-Queensland teams are expected to make the trip north, Kelly Racing and Brad Jones Racing both have the unique option of bases outside of Greater Sydney, but inside New South Wales.

BJR is permanently based in Albury, right on the now-closed Victorian border, while KR has been working out of the Kelly family farm in Mildura.

The risk of not heading straight to Queensland is that, should cases in NSW continues to grow, the entire state may be locked off from the Northern Territory and the affected teams may not get to Darwin for the first of what is expected to be two rounds on August 8-9.

According to KR boss Todd Kelly, there's currently no hard-and-fast decision as to whether Mildura or Queensland is the next destination.

"It changes so often, we're not going to put any firm plans down until Sunday night when it's time to drive out of here," he told Motorsport.com.

"We'll decide whether we can go back to the farm and operate from there, or whether it's better for us to get into Queensland straight away.

"It's a decision based on risk management, whether we could get locked out. But so far there's been enough notice to be on stand-by to jump in the coach and get back across the border."

Kelly added that he's been overwhelmed by the offers of support from Queenslanders should they decide to bolt north on Sunday night.

"It's been outstanding the amount of people who have reached out with facilities in and around Brisbane to help house us for a week or so," he said.

"There's plenty of options for us. We'll wait until we're a bit closer and have more information to make sure we make the best decision."

BJR has also confirmed that there has been no final decision regarding next week.

Next article
Winterbottom: Hub snub would be a career killer

Previous article

Winterbottom: Hub snub would be a career killer

Trending Today

Horner: Hungary lockdown will be 'tough' on F1 staff
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Horner: Hungary lockdown will be 'tough' on F1 staff

Winterbottom: Hub snub would be a career killer
Supercars / Supercars
3h

Winterbottom: Hub snub would be a career killer

Vettel considering Aston Martin F1 offer for 2021
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Vettel considering Aston Martin F1 offer for 2021

Hamilton wants F1 to be "creative" with double-headers
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hamilton wants F1 to be "creative" with double-headers

Quartararo: Yamaha is “not the bike to beat” at Jerez
MotoGP / MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha is “not the bike to beat” at Jerez

Kelly Racing undecided on Queensland move
Supercars / Supercars
23m

Kelly Racing undecided on Queensland move

Mercedes braced for Red Bull fightback in Hungary
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Mercedes braced for Red Bull fightback in Hungary

Legge sustains fractures in high-speed Paul Ricard crash
European Le Mans / European Le Mans

Legge sustains fractures in high-speed Paul Ricard crash

Latest news

Kelly Racing undecided on Queensland move
Supercars / Supercars
23m

Kelly Racing undecided on Queensland move

Winterbottom: Hub snub would be a career killer
Supercars / Supercars
3h

Winterbottom: Hub snub would be a career killer

Courtney's Bathurst 1000 teammate announced
Supercars / Supercars

Courtney's Bathurst 1000 teammate announced

Supercars teams set for Queensland hub
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars teams set for Queensland hub

Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Rick Kelly , Andre Heimgartner
Teams Kelly Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner: Hungary lockdown will be 'tough' on F1 staff

2
Supercars

Winterbottom: Hub snub would be a career killer

3h
3
Formula 1

Vettel considering Aston Martin F1 offer for 2021

4
Formula 1

Hamilton wants F1 to be "creative" with double-headers

5
MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha is “not the bike to beat” at Jerez

Latest videos

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Latest news

Kelly Racing undecided on Queensland move
Supercars

Kelly Racing undecided on Queensland move

Winterbottom: Hub snub would be a career killer
Supercars

Winterbottom: Hub snub would be a career killer

Courtney's Bathurst 1000 teammate announced
Supercars

Courtney's Bathurst 1000 teammate announced

Supercars teams set for Queensland hub
Supercars

Supercars teams set for Queensland hub

No border exemption for Supercars race director Schenken
Supercars

No border exemption for Supercars race director Schenken

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.