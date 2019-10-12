Kelly Racing set for two-car Mustang switch

The team is currently operating as a four-car operation, running the ageing Nissan Altima it developed with factory Nissan backing way back in 2013.

Having already promised to make a "considerable upgrade" after this season, that being either a hardware switch or a big change to the Nissans, a move to the Ford Mustang is now considered highly likely.

It will continue to run its own engine programme, based around Ford V8s last used by Stone Brothers Racing in 2012.

The team will downsize to two cars in the main game, with Matt Stone Racing and the new Sydney team currently considered most likely to take over the other two Racing Entitlements Contracts.

KR is also likely to branch into Super2 series, running a pair of Altimas in the second-tier series along with the Mustangs in the main game.

The move will leave Ford and Holden as the only brands represented on the Supercars grid.

The team declined to comment when approached by Motorsport.com.

A final decision, at least on how many main game cars the team will field, has to be made by the 2020 entry deadline on October 18.