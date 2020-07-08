Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

Kelly Racing documents 10-hour border dash

shares
comments
By:
Jul 8, 2020, 2:24 AM

Kelly Racing has documented its frantic dash to beat border restrictions between New South Wales and Victoria in a fascinating team video.

The squad was one of five Supercars teams forced into exile from Victoria due to an ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne, a Monday morning announcement about a border closure with New South Wales sparking a mad dash north.

The team began documenting its border dash at around 1:20pm, just under 11 hours before the closure, at which point the engines and gearboxes were still out of the cars.

The second of the two Mustangs wasn't loaded in to the transporter until 4:50pm, with the truck pulling out the gates of the Braeside facility at 5:10pm, followed by the crew in the team bus five minutes later.

They all arrived at the Kelly family farm, just over the border in Mildura, at 12:10am – 10 minutes after the restrictions had kicked in.

The Melbourne teams are expecting to be in exile for at least six weeks, and quite possibly more, to ensure the season continues despite the crisis in the Victorian capital.

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

