Kelly to turn first Supercars laps since retiring

Kelly will act as a sub driver for Andre Heimgartner during tomorrow's corporate ride day, The Kiwi still recovering from fractures in his hand sustained during the New Zealand Grand Prix weekend.

It will mark a swift return to a Supercar for Kelly, who announced his retirement from full-time racing at the end of last season.

The outing comes as part of a new deal between Kelly and KGR that includes testing and ride days – however doesn't extend to the Bathurst 1000 just yet.

The two-time Great Race winner was linked to a move away from KGR, Tickford Racing rumoured as the hot favourite to land his services for the sole long-distance race.

This testing deal, however, suggests a Bathurst drive alongside Heimgartner is the likeliest outcome for Kelly.

Luke Youlden, who won the Bathurst 1000 with Reynolds back in 2017, has also been strongly linked to a KGR co-drive, after confirming recently that he expects to be on the Bathurst grid.

He's also likely to be part of the KGR ride day tomorrow.

Youlden was initially in the frame to return to Erebus for Bathurst, but has seemingly since opted to join KGR instead.

Reynolds, meanwhile, will get his first taste of his new KGR Mustang at tomorrow's ride day, which will also mark his first laps in a Ford since he switched to Erebus back in 2016.

Tim Slade (Blanchard Racing Team) and Chaz Mostert (Walkinshaw Andretti United) will also be in action at the Island.