Karters, sim racers sample Supercar

The squad's annual driver evaluation day saw six young karters, selected through an alliance with Tom Williamson Motorsport, drive a Supercar for the first time.

Beau Pronesti, Jordi Marcon, Elly Morrow, Zac Heard, Winston Van Laarhoven and Jackson Souslin-Harlow – also one of three BJR Eseries drivers – were given the unique opportunity to test a 600-horsepower Commodore.

“Everyone exceeded my expectations on track and I was very proud,” Williamson said.

“These track days are so important to give the guys and girls a feel of a real Supercar and it gives them goals to work towards. It was a very positive day overall and they all worked so well with BJR’s engineers.”

BJR's other Pro Eseries drivers Jake Burton and Madison Down also took part in the evaluation, the former enjoying his second taste of a Supercar a year on from his first real-world test.

“It was an interesting competitive dynamic with my Eseries teammates Madison and Jackson, as we’ve been trying to beat each other for six weeks, but yesterday it was all about learning together and helping each other out," he said.

"It was awesome to work alongside the entire BJR team, especially engineers Andrew Edwards and Tony Woodward who’ve been helping us through our Eseries campaign.

“I’m once again very thankful to Brad and BJR for making the test day and the whole 2020 Supercars Eseries possible for me, and I’m very excited to see if we can do it all again in 2021.”

Down added: “The feeling of the car, the sound, the precision in the way it feels, everything about it was simply awesome.

"From a driver's perspective, I felt as though I took as much from the experience as possible and enjoyed it thoroughly.

“From a sim to reality point of view, the way to achieve the speed from the car seemed to be similar and came naturally. The feel of the car had its differences, especially when it came to muscle memory. But the same principles apply when it comes to driving technique.

"Overall, I’m over the moon with how I drove the car, I don’t think I could’ve got any more out of it with the laps I had.

“A big thank you to the whole team at Brad Jones Racing for making it all happen. I had a ball and it was great to spend a day face-to-face instead of over the internet."