Supercharged Mustang set for Bathurst demo

Aussie touring car legend Johnson will headline the Mountain Mustang Challenge, which will see three road-going cars take part in two televised demo runs.

The three-time Bathurst 1000 winner and DJR Team Penske co-owner will drive Ford Australia's new top-of-the-line R-SPEC Mustang, featuring a supercharged five-litre V8 engine.

Waters will drive an EcoBoost Mustang, with Davison in the GT version of Ford's hero car.

The demos will serve to promote the brand new R-SPEC Mustang, which has been developed in conjunction with renowned Aussie tuning business Herrod Performance. Five hundred R-SPECs will be sold – with a five-year warranty – through official Ford dealerships.

“We’ve worked together to ensure that we have a consistent product that delivers a driving experience that meets the expectations of a factory-delivered product,” said Herrod Performance boss Rob Herrod.

“The R-SPEC has to be great to drive, as well as delivering the added power and creaminess of the supercharger – it’s what customers expect, and what we have worked on as a team to deliver.”

The Mustang demos are scheduled for 12:10pm on Friday and 10:45am on Saturday.