Supercharged Mustang set for Bathurst demo
Dick Johnson will use a brand new supercharged Ford Mustang to take on current Supercars drivers Cam Waters and Will Davison in Bathurst this weekend.
Aussie touring car legend Johnson will headline the Mountain Mustang Challenge, which will see three road-going cars take part in two televised demo runs.
The three-time Bathurst 1000 winner and DJR Team Penske co-owner will drive Ford Australia's new top-of-the-line R-SPEC Mustang, featuring a supercharged five-litre V8 engine.
Waters will drive an EcoBoost Mustang, with Davison in the GT version of Ford's hero car.
The demos will serve to promote the brand new R-SPEC Mustang, which has been developed in conjunction with renowned Aussie tuning business Herrod Performance. Five hundred R-SPECs will be sold – with a five-year warranty – through official Ford dealerships.
“We’ve worked together to ensure that we have a consistent product that delivers a driving experience that meets the expectations of a factory-delivered product,” said Herrod Performance boss Rob Herrod.
“The R-SPEC has to be great to drive, as well as delivering the added power and creaminess of the supercharger – it’s what customers expect, and what we have worked on as a team to deliver.”
The Mustang demos are scheduled for 12:10pm on Friday and 10:45am on Saturday.
Special edition Ford Mustang
Photo by: Ford
About this article
|Series
|Supercars
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercharged Mustang set for Bathurst demo
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|Practice 1
|Wed 9 Oct
|
23:55
09:55
|
|Practice 2
|Thu 10 Oct
|
02:45
12:45
|
|Practice 3
|Thu 10 Oct
|
05:50
15:50
|
|Practice 4
|Fri 11 Oct
|
01:05
11:05
|
|Qualifying
|Fri 11 Oct
|
06:00
16:00
|
|Shootout
|Sat 12 Oct
|
07:05
17:05
|
|Race
|Sun 13 Oct
|
01:30
11:30
|
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by