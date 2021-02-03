Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

Jess Dane's new role yet to be defined

Jess Dane's new role yet to be defined
By:

Jess Dane's exact role as part of a revamped Triple Eight Supercars squad is yet to be defined.

The daughter of outgoing team principal Roland Dane will become the second biggest shareholder as part of the ownership shake-up announced earlier today, her stake worth 30 per cent.

Only new part-owner Tony Quinn will have a bigger share thanks to his 40 per cent buy-in to the powerhouse squad.

Dane is currently the team's commercial manager and is also undertaking a law degree.

While Jamie Whincup, a 19 per cent stakeholder, will take over the managing director and team principal roles at the end of this season, Jess Dane's day-to-day role under the new structure is less clear.

“That’s something for Jamie and me to work out, exactly what that looks like," said Dane when asked about the evolution of her role by Motorsport.com.

Read Also:

“We do have a kind of broad plan of what that role specifically looks like, but essentially I’m here to help Jamie do the very best job he can as managing director and team principal.

“Whatever that looks like, whatever he needs me to do to best support him, to get the best results out of the team, that’s absolutely what I will be doing.

“Hopefully in a year’s time I will have a law degree under my belt as well, so whatever that role looks like it will involve trying to keep Triple Eight out of any legal issues as well!”

Quinn won't have a hands-on involvement in the day-to-day running of the team, while Roland Dane will scale back to an advisor role.

