Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
20 Feb
-
23 Feb
Practice 1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hampton Downs
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
15 May
-
17 May
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
157 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
220 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
240 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
262 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
283 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
297 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Smith's rookie Supercars challenger unveiled

shares
comments
Smith's rookie Supercars challenger unveiled
By:
Feb 10, 2020, 7:30 PM

Brad Jones Racing has unveiled the livery Jack Smith will sport for his first full season campaign in Supercars this year.

Smith’s ZB Commodore will carry a white, black and red colour scheme, with backing from the 20-year-old’s family business SCT Logistics. 

The Australian is stepping up to the main game this year after two seasons in the Super2 category between 2018-19 and a championship-winning campaign in Super3 in 2017 – all with BJR.

He has already made seven Supercars starts to date, with four wildcard appearances with BJR supplemented by three enduro outings with Matt Stone Racing.

Smith will hit the track with his new Holden at Winton today, before taking part in the official pre-season test at The Bend on February 18.

‘I’m really pumped about the season ahead,’ Smith said.  

‘The car looks great and I think we’ve got a good look going into the new year. I’m really looking forward to getting more consistent and improving my racing career.

"I’ve been with BJR since 2017 and I love being here. Having Paul (Forgie) as my engineer is great - he has so much experience and has helped me a lot. I can’t wait to get out there and start the season.’ 

Smith’s full season debut has been made possible by BJR expanding to a fourth car in 2020 by purchasing a Racing Entitlements Contract from team’s former driver Jason Bright.

The team will run Nick Percat, new signing Todd Hazelwood and Macauley Jones alongside Smith in 2020.

Related video

Next article
New look, number unveiled for Jones

Previous article

New look, number unveiled for Jones

Next article

New backer for Jacobson Holden

New backer for Jacobson Holden
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Jack Smith
Teams Brad Jones Racing
Author Rachit Thukral

Race hub

Adelaide

Adelaide

20 Feb - 23 Feb
Practice 1 Starts in
9 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 20 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
05:25
15:55
Practice 2
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
03:35
14:05
Practice 3
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
07:30
18:00
Qualifying 1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
01:25
11:55
Shootout
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
02:00
12:30
Race 1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
05:50
16:20
Qualifying 2
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
01:20
11:50
Shootout 2
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
01:55
12:25
Race 2
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
04:50
15:20
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

The dramatic shift Honda needs for F1 2020

3h
2
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Button's GT team switches from Honda to McLaren machinery

3
Formula 1

Mercedes unveils tweaked livery for its 2020 F1 car

4
Formula 1

Grosjean opens up on reputation, social media abuse

5
IndyCar

Nasr and Sette Camara to share Carlin IndyCar ride

Latest videos

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Latest news

New backer for Jacobson Holden
VASC

New backer for Jacobson Holden

Smith's rookie Supercars challenger unveiled
VASC

Smith's rookie Supercars challenger unveiled

New look, number unveiled for Jones
VASC

New look, number unveiled for Jones

Kelly's Castrol Mustang revealed
VASC

Kelly's Castrol Mustang revealed

Covers come off MSR 'Superlite' Supercar
VASC

Covers come off MSR 'Superlite' Supercar

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.