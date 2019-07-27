Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Queensland / Race report

Ipswich Supercars: Whincup snaps winless streak

shares
comments
Ipswich Supercars: Whincup snaps winless streak
By:
Jul 27, 2019, 7:20 AM

Jamie Whincup snapped his longest Supercars winless streak in 13 years with a clinical victory at Queensland Raceway.

The seven-time series champion came into the QR round sporting a 24-race drought, his last win coming way back at last September's Sandown 500.

It was his longest winless streak since joining powerhouse squad Triple Eight back in 2006.

However he broke it in style at the Ipswich circuit, out-muscling Scott McLaughlin on the first lap and out-lasting a fast finishing Will Davison to take a 2.1s win.

Whincup and McLaughlin staged a wild side-by-side battle through Turns 1 and 2 on the opening lap, the Red Bull Holden driver winning out to grab the lead, while McLaughlin found himself shuffled back to third behind Davison.

Parked behind Davison's Tickford Mustang, and with Whincup 2.9s down the road, McLaughlin tried an undercut with a Lap 10 stop. However a problem on the left front meant his stop was more than 5s longer than usual.

Whincup continued to pull away from Davison across the first stint, his lead 4.2s when he made his stop on Lap 15. 

He emerged 6s ahead of McLaughlin, and with clean air and fresh tyres at his disposal.

Davison stayed out until Lap 19, which was enough to not only lose a little more ground to Whincup, but end up behind McLaughlin as well.

McLaughlin did briefly make in-roads on Whincup's advantage, getting to within 4.5s of the leader as the stops shook out. 

However with 13 laps remaining the DJR Team Penske driver ran out of steam, which opened the door for Davison to reclaim second place.

Davison's Tickford teammate Chaz Mostert followed suit, relegating McLaughlin to fourth a lap later.

With the better tyre condition, Davison was able to eat into Whincup's advantage during the fun to the flag. 

But it wasn't enough, Whincup holding on to break his winless streak to the tune of 2.1s.

"I've been reminded, especially the last couple of months, that I haven't had a win for a while," said Whincup. "So it's certainly fantastic to get a win. 

"A big thanks to the Holden supporters for hanging in there, we've had a bit of a drought, it's been a tough run, but we've been chipping away."

Second for Davison marked a first podium for the Tickford-run 23Red Racing entry. 

"I'm stoked, I'm rapt for [team owner] Phil [Munday]," said Davison. "He's a great fella, great to have in the sport and I'm privileged to drive for him. 

"It's been a long time coming, but it's been a good weekend to now so I'm glad I was just able to get this monkey off the back. Hopefully there's plenty more."

Mostert finished up third, having been unable to hang on to Davison in the closing stages despite the pair running an identical strategy.

McLaughlin came home fourth ahead of Shane van Gisbergen, with another pair of Tickford Mustangs sixth and seventh thanks to Cam Waters and Lee Holdsworth.

Nick Percat finished eighth, David Reynolds ninth and Fabian Coulthard in 10th.

Race 1 results:

Cla Driver Car Time
1 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB  
2 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 2.1796
3 Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 6.0530
4 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 8.7324
5 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 9.6996
6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 20.8293
7 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 23.1559
8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 25.4667
9 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 35.6423
10 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 36.5018
11 Australia James Courtney Holden Commodore ZB 37.8383
12 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Nissan Altima 40.1545
13 Australia James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 40.7462
14 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 42.6580
15 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 44.1889
16 Australia Rick Kelly Nissan Altima 44.9761
17 Australia Michael Caruso Holden Commodore ZB 45.9757
18 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Nissan Altima 46.3215
19 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 53.0295
20 Australia Garry Jacobson Nissan Altima 1'01.0018
21 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1 lap
22 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 1 lap
  Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 2 laps
  Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 2 laps
View full results
Next article
Team avoids penalty for Townsville fire

Previous article

Team avoids penalty for Townsville fire

Next article

Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin sets record pace in final practice

Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin sets record pace in final practice
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Queensland
Drivers Jamie Whincup
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

The Bend

The Bend

23 Aug - 25 Aug
Practice 1 Starts in
1 day
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
Practice 1 Fri 23 Aug
23:40
13:10
Practice 2 Fri 23 Aug
02:10
15:40
Practice 3 Sat 24 Aug
20:30
10:00
Qualifying Sat 24 Aug
23:05
12:35
Race 1 Sat 24 Aug
01:55
15:25
Practice 4 Sat 24 Aug
19:30
09:00
Qualifying 2 Sun 25 Aug
21:20
10:50
Race 2 Sun 25 Aug
00:10
13:40
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test 02:23
Supercars

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island 03:39
Supercars

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island

Latest news

Reynolds still in 2020 Supercars silly season frame
VASC

Reynolds still in 2020 Supercars silly season frame

Tickford unveils Moffat Trans-Am Mustang
VASC

Tickford unveils Moffat Trans-Am Mustang

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry
eSpt

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry

Australian ban on Stadium Super Trucks lifted
VASC

Australian ban on Stadium Super Trucks lifted

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars
eSpt

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.