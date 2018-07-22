Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Supercars Queensland Race report

Ipswich Supercars: Van Gisbergen fends off McLaughlin for Race 2 win

0 shares
Ipswich Supercars: Van Gisbergen fends off McLaughlin for Race 2 win
Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden
Jamie Whincup, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden
Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden
Scott McLaughlin, DJR Team Penske Ford
Scott McLaughlin, DJR Team Penske Ford
Race winner Scott McLaughlin, DJR Team Penske Ford, second place Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden
Scott McLaughlin, DJR Team Penske Ford
Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden
Get alerts
By: Nick DeGroot, News Manager
22/07/2018 05:39

Shane van Gisbergen claims his 28th career win over championship rival Scott McLaughlin at Queensland Raceway.

Van Gisbergen shot to the front early with another stellar start, easily clearing pole-sitter McLaughlin before Turn 1 on the opening lap.

However, things did not go near as smoothly back in the pack James Courtney and Mark Winterbottom collided in Turn 4, sending the latter driver spinning. It appeared Courtney's own teammate Scott Pye attempted to go three-wide into the corner, instigating the collision.

Both Winterbottom and Courtney were forced into the garage area for repairs, and the incident will undergo a post-race investigation. "I don't know what Scott was thinking, just pushed into the back of me, and then me into Winterbottom. Very silly thing to do first lap with your teammate in a 200k race," said an agitated Courtney.

After ten laps of racing, McLaughlin and Chaz Mostert were among those who kicked off the first round of pit stops. Van Gisbergen opted to push the run much further, pitting on Lap 21 and falling back to fourth on track.

He did not stay there for long however, swiftly running down and overtaking both Fabian Coulthard and Mostert. 

Back in the pack, Tim Blanchard went for a quick spin after contact with Kurt Kostecki at Turn 6, who was then handed a 15 second time penalty. 

On Lap 36, McLaughlin dove to the pits for his final stop of the race. Van Gisbergen followed suit two laps later, emerging 1.5 seconds clear of his title rival. 

Although the DJR Team Penske driver cut the gap down to half a second, Van Gisbergen was able to open it back up in the final five laps, cruising to the checkered flag 2.3 seconds ahead.

"Good battle with Scotty ... What a day, thanks to the team. Car was awesome. Pretty stoked with that," said Van Gisbergen 

The result was a reversal of Saturday's result, allowing the Triple Eight driver to make up the ground he lost in Race #1 and bringing the points gap back down to 131 markers.

"Overall, pretty good weekend ... At the end of the day, they were just fast," said McLaughlin, who leaves Queensland with the same points margin as when the weekend began.

Mostert came home third, holding on for his maiden podium of the 2018 season despite a late-race charge by Jamie Whincup. Coulthard, Tim Slade, David Reynolds, Craig Lowndes, Rick Kelly and Jack Le Brocq rounded out the top ten.

Read Also:

Cla #DriverCarLapsTimeGapInterval
1   97 new_zealand Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 65 -    
2   17 new_zealand Scott McLaughlin  Ford Falcon FG X 65 2.3513 2.351 2.351
3   55 australia Chaz Mostert  Ford Falcon FG X 65 5.4173 5.417 3.066
4   1 australia Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 65 5.5275 5.528 0.110
5   12 new_zealand Fabian Coulthard  Ford Falcon FG X 65 7.0073 7.007 1.480
6   14 australia Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 65 7.4224 7.422 0.415
7   9 australia David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 65 7.9245 7.925 0.502
8   888 australia Craig Lowndes  Holden Commodore ZB 65 16.0717 16.072 8.147
9   15 australia Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima 65 23.9445 23.945 7.873
10   19 australia Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 65 24.4888 24.489 0.544
11   33 australia Garth Tander  Holden Commodore ZB 65 25.6846 25.685 1.196
12   120 australia Will Davison  Ford Falcon FG X 65 28.1091 28.109 2.425
13   23 australia Michael Caruso  Nissan Altima 65 34.3323 34.332 6.223
14   7 new_zealand Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima 65 34.5894 34.589 0.257
15   6 australia Cameron Waters  Ford Falcon FG X 65 34.8067 34.807 0.217
16   34 australia James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 65 36.3364 36.336 1.530
17   99 australia Anton de Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 65 37.3290 37.329 0.993
18   56 new_zealand Richie Stanaway  Ford Falcon FG X 65 42.7016 42.702 5.373
19   2 australia Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 65 43.7083 43.708 1.007
20   18 australia Lee Holdsworth  Holden Commodore ZB 65 44.2422 44.242 0.534
21   78 switzerland Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima 65 54.9599 54.960 10.718
22   21 australia Tim Blanchard  Holden Commodore ZB 65 1'01.4742 1'01.474 6.514
23   42 australia Kurt Kostecki  Holden Commodore ZB 65 1'02.5354 1'02.535 1.061
24   35 australia Todd Hazelwood  Ford Falcon FG X 65 1'08.7570 1'08.757 6.222
25   8 australia Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 64 1 lap 1 lap 1 lap
26   5 australia Mark Winterbottom  Ford Falcon FG X 61 4 laps 4 laps 3 laps
27   25 australia James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB 24 41 laps 41 laps 37 laps

 

 

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Supercars
Event Queensland
Track Queensland Raceway
Drivers Shane van Gisbergen , Scott McLaughlin
Article type Race report
0 shares
To the Supercars main page