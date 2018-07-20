Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Supercars / Queensland / Practice report

Ipswich Supercars: Van Gisbergen leads frantic second practice

shares
comments
Ipswich Supercars: Van Gisbergen leads frantic second practice
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
Jul 20, 2018, 5:48 AM

Shane van Gisbergen came out on top of a frantic end to Friday Supercars running at Queensland Raceway.

The Triple Eight driver was best of a flurry of late times, a 1m09.244s after switching to green tyres helping him pip Penske driver Fabian Coulthard right at the flag.

"It was just a frustrating day," said the pacesetter.

"We've been running around on crap tyres. There's been no wet races this year and we've finished all of [the races], so we've got no tyres left. Everyone is in the same boat. It's just frustrating. Then you put a better set on, and a new set, and the car is better – all your problems are solved.

"But yeah, the car feels really competitive. The car is awesome, it's just frustrating not having a good feel for it."

It was van Gisbergen's teammate Jamie Whincup who led the way in the early part of the session, the reigning champ first to set a representative time with a 1m09.876s on the 10-minute mark.

David Reynolds was also into the 1m09s early with a 1m09.923s to go second quickest, before taking over from Whincup at the top 10 minutes later with a 1m09.657s.

The Erebus driver then lowered that benchmark to 1m09.571s six minutes later, which meant he went into the five minute 'happy hour' at the end of the session leading the way.

He was even first to make a big gain on the final run, stretching his gap at the top with a 1m09.488s with 90 seconds of the session left to run.

That sparked a number of late improvements, the best being van Gisbergen and Coulthard who were split by just 0.08s.

Chaz Mostert was third fastest, having been the first driver to knock Reynolds from top spot, while Rick Kelly, Mark Winterbottom, and Practice 1 pacesetter Whincup all chimed in right at the flag to lock out spots fourth to sixth.

Reynolds was shuffled down to seventh ahead of Michael Caruso and Craig Lowndes, while Richie Stanaway capped off a decent day of running for Tickford with 10th.

Simona de Silvestro caused a stir by going sixth quickest late in the session, although she was ultimately bumped back to 11th thanks to the late improvements.

Scott McLaughlin ended up down in 12th, a poor final sector costing him on his final run before he ran out of fuel on-track with a couple of minutes to go.

"It's a different view spot that's for sure, I don't recommend it," he said of his unique spectating position for the last two minutes of the session.

"It was our last run for the day, but we just went a bit too short on the fuel. The boys weren't able to fuel up before the end there unfortunately.

"Fabs is up there, there's no reason why I can't do that time. I believe our car was good enough to go even faster. We have a really good day."

ClaDriverCarTimeGap
1 97 new_zealand  Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.2446  
2 12 new_zealand  Fabian Coulthard  Ford Falcon FG X 1'09.3285 0.0839
3 55 australia  Chaz Mostert  Ford Falcon FG X 1'09.3635 0.1189
4 15 australia  Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima 1'09.3948 0.1502
5 5 australia  Mark Winterbottom  Ford Falcon FG X 1'09.4314 0.1868
6 1 australia  Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.4863 0.2417
7 9 australia  David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.4888 0.2442
8 23 australia  Michael Caruso  Nissan Altima 1'09.4952 0.2506
9 888 australia  Craig Lowndes  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.5493 0.3047
10 56 new_zealand  Richie Stanaway  Ford Falcon FG X 1'09.5686 0.3240
11 78 switzerland  Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima 1'09.5735 0.3289
12 17 new_zealand  Scott McLaughlin  Ford Falcon FG X 1'09.6010 0.3564
13 8 australia  Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.6153 0.3707
14 21 australia  Tim Blanchard  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.6605 0.4159
15 120 australia  Will Davison  Ford Falcon FG X 1'09.6928 0.4482
16 34 australia  James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.7116 0.4670
17 18 australia  Lee Holdsworth  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.7376 0.4930
18 6 australia  Cameron Waters  Ford Falcon FG X 1'09.7497 0.5051
19 7 new_zealand  Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima 1'09.7889 0.5443
20 25 australia  James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.8188 0.5742
21 2 australia  Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.8283 0.5837
22 99 australia  Anton de Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.8472 0.6026
23 19 australia  Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.8548 0.6102
24 33 australia  Garth Tander  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.9431 0.6985
25 14 australia  Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.9712 0.7266
26 42 australia  Kurt Kostecki  Holden Commodore ZB 1'10.2660 1.0214
27 35 australia  Todd Hazelwood  Ford Falcon FG X 1'10.3182 1.0736
Next Supercars article
Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin edges final practice by 0.01s

Previous article

Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin edges final practice by 0.01s

Next article

Ipswich Supercars: Whincup fastest in first open practice

Ipswich Supercars: Whincup fastest in first open practice

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Queensland
Location Queensland Raceway
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Practice report

Red zone: trending stories

Supercars increases tyre allocation for Sydney night race Sydney
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars increases tyre allocation for Sydney night race

45m ago

Latest videos
Mustang Supercar build underway at Monster Energy Racing 01:40
Supercars

Mustang Supercar build underway at Monster Energy Racing

New look Supercar for Davison at Queensland Raceway 01:29
Supercars

New look Supercar for Davison at Queensland Raceway

News in depth
Supercars increases tyre allocation for Sydney night race
Supercars

Supercars increases tyre allocation for Sydney night race

Brabham replaced by Bright for Supercars enduros
Supercars

Brabham replaced by Bright for Supercars enduros

Tickford completes first dedicated Mustang Supercars shell
Supercars

Tickford completes first dedicated Mustang Supercars shell

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.