Supercars / Queensland / Practice report

Ipswich Supercars: Whincup fastest in first open practice

Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
Jul 20, 2018, 2:54 AM

A last-gasp Jamie Whincup lap set the pace in the first open Supercars practice session at Queensland Raceway.

The start of the session was affected by weather, a brief rain shower leaving times stranded in the mid-1m10s for the first 10 minutes or so.

Not long after the 10-minute mark conditions started to improve, Craig Lowndes the first into the 1m09s with a 1m09.716s.

Two minutes later Rick Kelly and Scott McLaughlin engaged in a short battle over top spot. It started with Kelly going quickest with a 1m09.636s, McLaughlin jumping him immediately with a 1m09.617s, before Kelly went faster again on his next lap with a 1m09.515s.

It wasn't until later in the session that Kelly's time came under threat, Lowndes going within 0.05s with 10 minutes to go, before Michael Caruso almost matched Lowndes' time inside the final minute.

But ultimately it was a last-gasp effort from Whincup that finally knocked Kelly off, the Triple Eight driver banking a 1m09.390s on his final run.

Kelly, Lowndes and Caruso ended up second, third and fourth respectively, while David Reynolds was shuffled back to fifth with a lap that had initially put him second with a little over 10 minutes to go.

Scott McLaughlin did more laps than anyone on his way to sixth, slotting in a couple of hundredths ahead of Chaz Mostert. Fabian Coulthard was eighth quickest, Richie Stanaway second-best of the Tickford Fords in ninth, and Scott Pye rounding out the Top 10 in his Walkinshaw Holden.

ClaDriverCarTimeGap
1 1 australia  Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.3904  
2 15 australia  Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima 1'09.5154 0.1250
3 888 australia  Craig Lowndes  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.5655 0.1751
4 23 australia  Michael Caruso  Nissan Altima 1'09.5673 0.1769
5 9 australia  David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.5932 0.2028
6 17 new_zealand  Scott McLaughlin  Ford Falcon FG X 1'09.6173 0.2269
7 55 australia  Chaz Mostert  Ford Falcon FG X 1'09.6317 0.2413
8 12 new_zealand  Fabian Coulthard  Ford Falcon FG X 1'09.6667 0.2763
9 56 new_zealand  Richie Stanaway  Ford Falcon FG X 1'09.7519 0.3615
10 2 australia  Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.7801 0.3897
11 97 new_zealand  Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.8000 0.4096
12 18 australia  Lee Holdsworth  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.8222 0.4318
13 34 australia  James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.8451 0.4547
14 8 australia  Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.8879 0.4975
15 120 australia  Will Davison  Ford Falcon FG X 1'09.9321 0.5417
16 25 australia  James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.9698 0.5794
17 19 australia  Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.9999 0.6095
18 99 australia  Anton de Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 1'10.0388 0.6484
19 5 australia  Mark Winterbottom  Ford Falcon FG X 1'10.0806 0.6902
20 21 australia  Tim Blanchard  Holden Commodore ZB 1'10.1202 0.7298
21 7 new_zealand  Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima 1'10.1615 0.7711
22 14 australia  Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 1'10.1915 0.8011
23 6 australia  Cameron Waters  Ford Falcon FG X 1'10.2557 0.8653
24 35 australia  Todd Hazelwood  Ford Falcon FG X 1'10.2741 0.8837
25 78 switzerland  Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima 1'10.3353 0.9449
26 33 australia  Garth Tander  Holden Commodore ZB 1'10.4365 1.0461
27 42 australia  Kurt Kostecki  Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.5497 3.1593
About this article

Series Supercars
Event Queensland
Location Queensland Raceway
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Practice report

