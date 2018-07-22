Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Supercars Queensland Qualifying report

Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin takes 10th season pole

0 shares
Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin takes 10th season pole
Scott McLaughlin, DJR Team Penske Ford
Jamie Whincup, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden
Jamie Whincup, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden
Rick Kelly, Nissan Motorsport Nissan
Scott McLaughlin, DJR Team Penske Ford
Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering
Michael Caruso, Nissan Motorsport Nissan
Garth Tander, Garry Rogers Motorsport Holden
Get alerts
By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
22/07/2018 01:13

Scott McLaughlin secured a 10th pole of the 2018 Supercars season ahead of today's second race at Queensland Raceway.

It was a case of ongoing improvement throughout the 20-minute session for the Penske Ford driver, McLaughlin going quickest on his first run with a 1m08.593s.

While that time would have been good enough for third on the grid, McLaughlin wasn't done there. He lowered his own benchmark to 1m08.550s on a second run midway through the session, before putting the result beyond with a 1m08.490s on his final run.

"Everything is good. We're very happy," he said. "The car was a bit looser today, it was a bit harder. We need to work on that. But I think we've got a really good shot [in the race]."

Shane van Gisbergen will share the front row with McLaughlin, falling just 0.04s short of pole on his final run.

"It was good, I think we made some progress overnight," he said. "Hopefully we can take the fight to [Penske]."

Chaz Mostert qualified third ahead of Fabian Coulthard, with David Reynolds and Rick Kelly filling the third row.

Jamie Whincup could only manage the seventh fastest time, one spot ahead of Triple Eight teammate Craig Lowndes.

Michael Caruso and Richie Stanaway rounded out the Top 10.

ClaDriverCarTimeGap
1 17 new_zealand  Scott McLaughlin  Ford Falcon FG X 1'08.4900  
2 97 new_zealand  Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.5382 0.0482
3 55 australia  Chaz Mostert  Ford Falcon FG X 1'08.5974 0.1074
4 12 new_zealand  Fabian Coulthard  Ford Falcon FG X 1'08.6350 0.1450
5 9 australia  David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.7112 0.2212
6 15 australia  Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima 1'08.7582 0.2682
7 1 australia  Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.8165 0.3265
8 888 australia  Craig Lowndes  Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.8357 0.3457
9 23 australia  Michael Caruso  Nissan Altima 1'08.8516 0.3616
10 56 new_zealand  Richie Stanaway  Ford Falcon FG X 1'08.8552 0.3652
11 33 australia  Garth Tander  Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.9076 0.4176
12 19 australia  Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.9102 0.4202
13 120 australia  Will Davison  Ford Falcon FG X 1'08.9196 0.4296
14 7 new_zealand  Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima 1'08.9382 0.4482
15 6 australia  Cameron Waters  Ford Falcon FG X 1'08.9767 0.4867
16 5 australia  Mark Winterbottom  Ford Falcon FG X 1'08.9799 0.4899
17 78 switzerland  Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima 1'08.9931 0.5031
18 25 australia  James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.0438 0.5538
19 14 australia  Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.0605 0.5705
20 2 australia  Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.0970 0.6070
21 18 australia  Lee Holdsworth  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.1551 0.6651
22 34 australia  James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.1685 0.6785
23 99 australia  Anton de Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.2684 0.7784
24 35 australia  Todd Hazelwood  Ford Falcon FG X 1'09.4135 0.9235
25 8 australia  Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.4185 0.9285
26 42 australia  Kurt Kostecki  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.5348 1.0448
27 21 australia  Tim Blanchard  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.5702 1.0802
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Supercars
Event Queensland
Track Queensland Raceway
Article type Qualifying report
0 shares
To the Supercars main page