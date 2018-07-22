Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin takes 10th season pole

Scott McLaughlin secured a 10th pole of the 2018 Supercars season ahead of today's second race at Queensland Raceway.

It was a case of ongoing improvement throughout the 20-minute session for the Penske Ford driver, McLaughlin going quickest on his first run with a 1m08.593s.

While that time would have been good enough for third on the grid, McLaughlin wasn't done there. He lowered his own benchmark to 1m08.550s on a second run midway through the session, before putting the result beyond with a 1m08.490s on his final run.

"Everything is good. We're very happy," he said. "The car was a bit looser today, it was a bit harder. We need to work on that. But I think we've got a really good shot [in the race]."

Shane van Gisbergen will share the front row with McLaughlin, falling just 0.04s short of pole on his final run.

"It was good, I think we made some progress overnight," he said. "Hopefully we can take the fight to [Penske]."

Chaz Mostert qualified third ahead of Fabian Coulthard, with David Reynolds and Rick Kelly filling the third row.

Jamie Whincup could only manage the seventh fastest time, one spot ahead of Triple Eight teammate Craig Lowndes.

Michael Caruso and Richie Stanaway rounded out the Top 10.