Supercars / Queensland / Practice report

Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin sets record pace in final practice

Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin sets record pace in final practice
By:
Jul 28, 2019, 12:23 AM

Scott McLaughlin broke his own unofficial lap record on his way to top spot in final Supercars practice at Queensland Raceway.

The Penske Mustang driver led the way in the early stages of the 30-minute session thanks to a 1m09.323s on his first flyer, before that time was overhauled by Tickford pair Will Davison and Chaz Mostert.

McLaughlin hit back on the 10-minute mark, breaking into the eights with a 1m08.922s on his second run.

He then returned with a fresh set of boots for the Happy Hour at the end of the session, a blistering 1m08.398s breaking his own unofficial lap record set back in 2017.

McLaughlin put the record-breaking pace down to a combination of his own driving, and a shift to a pointier set-up compared to Saturday.

"There's a bit of me, driving-wise. I had a big think overnight, just where I could improve and work the best," he said.

"The car, we needed to make it a little bit more lively for me. I don't mind it being sideways and whatever, I think it's going to help us in the race to have more turn.

"I don't care if we speedway it a little bit, if we can be a little bit loose and get me turned and pointed to go, it helps. That's certainly what we tried to do today."

Mostert ended up second, 0.23s adrift of McLaughlin, with Triple Eight drivers Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen fourth and fifth.

Will Davison kept his impressive weekend going with sixth, followed by Tickford teammate Cam Waters.

Anton De Pasquale was eighth, while two Nissans secured an automatic Q2 berth with Andre Heimgartner leading Rick Kelly.

Fabian Coulthard was left on the wrong side of the Q2 bubble, falling seven-tenths short of his teammate as he ended up 11th.

David Reynolds will need to go the long way too, the Erebus driver just 13th quickest.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 1'08.3985    
2 55 Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1'08.6346 0.2361 0.2361
3 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.6549 0.2564 0.0203
4 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.7449 0.3464 0.0900
5 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1'08.8052 0.4067 0.0603
6 23 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1'08.8261 0.4276 0.0209
7 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'08.8349 0.4364 0.0088
8 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.9428 0.5443 0.1079
9 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Nissan Altima 1'08.9502 0.5517 0.0074
10 15 Australia Rick Kelly Nissan Altima 1'09.0435 0.6450 0.0933
11 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 1'09.0812 0.6827 0.0377
12 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.1335 0.7350 0.0523
13 9 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.1827 0.7842 0.0492
14 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.1983 0.7998 0.0156
15 14 Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.3218 0.9233 0.1235
16 22 Australia James Courtney Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.3436 0.9451 0.0218
17 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.4068 1.0083 0.0632
18 34 Australia James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.4154 1.0169 0.0086
19 2 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.4200 1.0215 0.0046
20 33 Australia Michael Caruso Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.4222 1.0237 0.0022
21 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Nissan Altima 1'09.4826 1.0841 0.0604
22 21 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.5378 1.1393 0.0552
23 3 Australia Garry Jacobson Nissan Altima 1'09.9178 1.5193 0.3800
24 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 1'10.6256 2.2271 0.7078
About this article

Series Supercars
Event Queensland
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

